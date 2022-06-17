About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Simple App May Help Ease Insomnia

by Karishma Abhishek on June 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM
by Karishma Abhishek on June 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM

Treating insomnia becomes feasible without the use of medications as scientists design a new therapeutic app.

Insomnia is a common and debilitating sleep disorder that can impact a person's physical and mental health and wellbeing. Symptoms include taking a long time to fall asleep, frequently waking up throughout the night and not feeling rested the following day.

Insomnia

Insomnia


Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
The app has received an official recommendation from the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE — provides national guidance and advice to improve health and social care in England); however, at present, it is only available in Australia via a Flinders University clinical trial.

Sleepio — the Therapeutic App

Sleepio — the new app is deemed to be a safe and effective treatment for people suffering from insomnia and could reduce the number of prescriptions for medications such as zolpidem and zopiclone, which can become addictive as per the NICE report.
Insomnia Symptom Evaluation

Insomnia Symptom Evaluation


Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia should be treated promptly in order to improve the quality of life and prevent other health problems.
This calls for all the general practitioners (GPs) and people with insomnia in Australia to learn the accessibility of the app.

"Our previous research has shown that Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for insomnia (or 'CBTi') is the most effective treatment for insomnia and Sleepio is a self-administered version of that," says Dr. Alexander Sweetman from Flinders University's Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health.

Cognitive behavioral therapy targets the underlying psychological, physiological, and behavioral causes of insomnia, in contrast to medications, which simply treat the symptoms.

Need for Better Counterparts

Almost 45 GPs are reported to have participated in the Australian Sleepio trial currently with 200 patients being to Sleepio.

The team aims to continue the trial throughout 2022 and further develop the pathway within the doctors' central software program which may help the GPs in identifying and referring the patients to the specialized digital cognitive behavioral therapy program for insomnia.

"So far, patients have reported improved insomnia symptoms and around a 40% reduction in sleeping pill use," says Dr. Sweetman.

Source: Medindia
Fatal Familial Insomnia

Fatal Familial Insomnia


Find the facts of fatal familial insomnia including symptoms, causes, treatment & diagnosis.
Interesting Facts and Statistics on Insomnia

Interesting Facts and Statistics on Insomnia


Do you have trouble sleeping and are you restless due to sleepless nights? Insomnia is the most common sleeping disorder and it is important to know about its risks.
News Category
