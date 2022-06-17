Simple App May Help Ease Insomnia

Sleepio — the Therapeutic App

Need for Better Counterparts

is deemed to be a safe and effective treatment for people suffering from insomnia and could reduce the number of prescriptions for medications such as zolpidem and zopiclone, which can become addictive as per the NICE report.This calls for all the general practitioners (GPs) and people with insomnia in Australia to learn the accessibility of the app."Our previous research has shown that Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for insomnia (or 'CBTi') is the most effective treatment for insomnia and Sleepio is a self-administered version of that," says Dr. Alexander Sweetman from Flinders University's Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health.targets the underlying psychological, physiological, and behavioral causes of insomnia, in contrast to medications, which simply treat the symptoms.Almost 45 GPs are reported to have participated in the Australian Sleepio trial currently with 200 patients being to Sleepio.The team aims to continue the trial throughout 2022 and further develop the pathway within the doctors' central software program which may help the GPs in identifying and referring the patients to the"So far, patients have reported improved insomnia symptoms and around a 40% reduction in sleeping pill use," says Dr. Sweetman.Source: Medindia