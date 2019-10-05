medindia

Simple 7 Beauty Tips to Protect Your Skin From Pollution

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 10, 2019 at 4:45 PM Lifestyle News
Dirty air can wreak havoc on your skin. Hence, your skin requires extra care and nourishment to stay safe and healthy in pollution. So, make sure to follow these seven easy and simple beauty tips to get a naturally glowing skin.
Considering the level of pollution, keeping one's skin healthy can be tough. Cleansing and using ayurvedic herbs such as Neem and Tulsi is important, say experts.

Taruna Yadav, Ayurveda Doctor, Forest Essentials and Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President and Head, Medical Services and Research and Development, Kaya Limited have shared tips on how to maintain healthy skin.
  • Wash Away the Pollutants: Start with cleansing, which is a two-step process. First, remove the make-up completely, followed by rinsing the face with a sulphate-free cleanser. Non-foaming cleansers such as ubtans are great for cleansing as they give a healing and nourishing experience. One can opt for foaming and non-foaming natural cleansers in morning and night skincare regime respectively.
  • Opt for Natural Pollution Combatants: Herbs such as Neem, Tulsi, Sandalwood, Moringa and Turmeric are very well-known for their purifying and healing properties. They help in eliminating the toxins and detoxifying the skin with their anti-inflammatory, blood purifying and anti-aging properties. These can be used externally as well as internally.
  • Antioxidants Packed Products: Anti-oxidants help to fend off free radical damage and can support healthy-looking skin when taken internally, with the help of a healthy diet and regular intake of multi-vitamins. Antioxidants to benefit the upper layers of the skin are also available in skin care products. Look for moisturizers and serums that contain antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E.
  • Night Skincare Treatment: Our skin has its own day and night biorhythm. During the day, it needs protection and ample hydration, and at night it needs support for its natural regeneration process. Nourishing and moisturizing night creams, rich in active ingredients are useful, as the skin works to repair and regenerate itself at night. So, don't miss your 'beauty sleep.'
  • Apply a Serum: Serums which include anti-oxidants help protect and repair the skin surface.
  • Moisturize: The skin can get dry and needs hydration with a good moisturizer.
  • Masking: After all that our skin goes through, it is time to pamper the skin by using a face mask and let the skin soak it all in and relax.


Source: IANS

