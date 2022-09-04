Similarity Between Artificial Intelligence and Human

Understanding the correctness of a decision made by a machine learning model may now be feasible through a new technique as per a study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to be presented at the Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems.



Generally, models are trained using millions of data inputs, making it almost impossible for a human to evaluate enough decisions to identify patterns. Although the machine-learning model might correctly predict that a skin lesion is cancerous, it could have done so using an unrelated blip on a clinical photo.