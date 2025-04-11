Silent Signals: How Cancer Dampens the Will to Live !

Study links apathy in advanced cancer to specific brain circuitry, opening avenues for targeted treatment.
Scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, together with researchers from Washington University School of Medicine, discovered an exact brain circuit that establishes the relationship between systemic inflammation and lower motivational drive in cancer patients. Research indicates that brainstem neurons release decreasing amounts of dopamine as cancer advances, which is a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure and motivational functions. The amount of dopamine decreases when interleukin-6 (IL-6) rises to higher levels, and this evidence supports direct relationships between inflammation and both brain operations and behavioral output (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Study reveals brain circuit behind apathy in advanced cancer
Go to source).
Therapeutic Opportunities and Next StepsResearchers now have new possibilities to create therapeutic options due to this recently discovered neuroimmune circuit. Changes to IL-6 treatment and dopamine signaling regulation show promise in combating cancer patient apathy (lack of motivation, interest, or emotional engagement), which should enable individuals to better carry out daily routines and survive treatment regimens. This therapeutic strategy emphasizes the requirement of treating both physical and emotional aspects of cancer patient care.
‘Did You Know?
One in five advanced cancer patients suffers from apathy due to disrupted reward pathways. #apathy #medindia’
Read More..
One in five advanced cancer patients suffers from apathy due to disrupted reward pathways. #apathy #medindia’
Read More..
Integrating Mind and Body in Cancer CareThe research highlights the necessity of combined medical tactics that analyze brain-immune system interactions during healthcare treatment. Better patient treatment results will emerge from disease management strategies that incorporate biological symptom explanations developed by healthcare providers.
Reference:
- Study reveals brain circuit behind apathy in advanced cancer https:www.news-medical.net/news/20250410/Study-reveals-brain-circuit-behind-apathy-in-advanced-cancer.aspx)
Source-Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory