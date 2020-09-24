by Iswarya on  September 24, 2020 at 8:28 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Silent COVID-19 Carriers may Have Key Role in Coronavirus Spread
People with 'silent' or asymptomatic COVID-19 infection have as much novel coronavirus in their noses and throats as those with symptoms, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Thorax.

Asan Medical Centre researchers in South Korea compared the viral load of 213 people, all of whom had tested positive for COVID-19, but not all of whom had symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

People infected with the COVID-19 virus, but who don't have symptoms, still carry transmissible virus potentially, known as the viral load.


During the early pandemic period following a large cluster outbreak of COVID-19 in Daegu City, South Korea, the close contacts of this cluster were traced.

This uncovered over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, ranging in symptom severity from none to severe.

People with no or mild symptoms were admitted to dedicated care facilities for isolation and monitoring.

The 213 participants of the study had been admitted to one such facility. They were classified as symptomless if they had none of the following: fever, chill, muscle pain, runny nose, blocked nose, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, cough, dizziness, loss of appetite, headache, etc.

Before the isolation period, an average of six days from the first swab test, approximately a fifth of people didn't develop any symptoms.

Of the remaining 172 with mild symptoms, 144 were retested, adding up to a total of 183 who were included in the final analysis.

More than half of those without symptoms tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, as did around two-thirds of those with mild symptoms.

A significant difference in the viral load was not found between the two groups.

"Our data add additional support to the general public use of face masks, regardless of the presence of symptoms," stated study lead author Sung-Han Kim.

Further studies are required to explain whether the persistence of viral DNA in people without any symptoms warrants precautionary quarantine measures, they emphasized.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Facts from Autopsy Reports of COVID-19 Patients
Autopsies onCOVID-19 patients reveals a lot of information on the virus. There have been no reports of COVID-19 transmission between a corpse and a pathologist.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake