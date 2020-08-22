by Colleen Fleiss on  August 22, 2020 at 7:49 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Sikkim Health Minister M.K. Sharma Tests COVID-19
M.K. Sharma, Sikkim health minister has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I'm under isolation and I'm fine. I appeal everyone not to panic and request those who came in contact with me (primary) to self-isolate and get tested after seven days of contact or earlier if they develop symptoms," the minister said in his post.

Empowering Better Health

Three people have succumbed to the virus in the state so far.


Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Infection Not Transmitted Through Breast Milk
Although the COVID-19 viral RNA is detected in breast milk sample of women infected with the virus, the viral culture reveals that the virus does not replicate. Therefore, breast milk may not be a source of infection for the infant.
READ MORE
Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19 Successfully Tested in Mice
A single dose of nasal vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 has shown to prevent infection in mice. Compared to intramuscular injection of the vaccine, the nasal delivery shows a widespread immune response.
READ MORE
Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 Tally Reaches 367,430
Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 caseload rose to 367,430 on Friday as 5,995 more people tested positive for the infection.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Health Insurance - IndiaCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake