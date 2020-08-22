Sikkim Health Minister M.K. Sharma Tests COVID-19

M.K. Sharma, Sikkim health minister has tested positive for coronavirus. "I'm under isolation and I'm fine. I appeal everyone not to panic and request those who came in contact with me (primary) to self-isolate and get tested after seven days of contact or earlier if they develop symptoms," the minister said in his post. Empowering Better Health Manage Your Diabetes Manage Your Hypertension Manage Your Kidney Health Manage Your Sex Life Health Tips Three people have succumbed to the virus in the state so far. ‘Sikkim reported 1,336 COVID-19 cases, of which 499 are active and 834 people have recovered from the disease.’ Source: IANS << Global Coronavirus Cases Top 22.8 Million Blood Plasma Therapy to Treat COVID-19 >> Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE COVID-19 Infection Not Transmitted Through Breast Milk Although the COVID-19 viral RNA is detected in breast milk sample of women infected with the virus, the viral culture reveals that the virus does not replicate. Therefore, breast milk may not be a source of infection for the infant. READ MORE Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19 Successfully Tested in Mice A single dose of nasal vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 has shown to prevent infection in mice. Compared to intramuscular injection of the vaccine, the nasal delivery shows a widespread immune response. READ MORE Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 Tally Reaches 367,430 Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 caseload rose to 367,430 on Friday as 5,995 more people tested positive for the infection. READ MORE Health Insurance - India Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Blood - Sugar Chart Find a Doctor Daily Calorie Requirements More News on: Health Insurance - IndiaCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake