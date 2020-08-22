Sikkim Health Minister M.K. Sharma Tests COVID-19

M.K. Sharma, Sikkim health minister has tested positive for coronavirus.



"I'm under isolation and I'm fine. I appeal everyone not to panic and request those who came in contact with me (primary) to self-isolate and get tested after seven days of contact or earlier if they develop symptoms," the minister said in his post.

‘Sikkim reported 1,336 COVID-19 cases, of which 499 are active and 834 people have recovered from the disease.’

Source: IANS

Three people have succumbed to the virus in the state so far.