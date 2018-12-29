medindia
Signs Of Physical Aggression Develops Early In Kids: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  December 29, 2018 at 8:04 PM
Kids can show physical aggression real early say before and during elementary school, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the JAMA Network Open.
This observational study of 2,223 boys and girls used information from mothers, teachers and the children to trace the development of physical aggression problems from infancy to adolescence.

The analysis suggests the frequency of physical aggression increased from age 1― to 3― and then decreased until age 13.

Trajectories for the development of physical aggression differed for boys and girls, and several risk factors were identified, including family characteristics when the child was an infant such as having parents with lower education and higher depression, lower socioeconomic status and a higher number of siblings.

Interventions during pregnancy and early childhood may help to prevent high physical aggression in children in high-risk families.

Source: Eurekalert

