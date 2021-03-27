Signals from Muscle Protect from Dementia, Says Study

Signals sent from skeletal muscle were found to affect the brain, said St. Jude scientists.



The team studied fruit flies and cutting-edge brain cell models called organoids. They focused on the signals muscles send when stressed. The researchers found that stress signals rely on an enzyme called Amyrel amylase and its product, the disaccharide maltose.



The signals work by preventing the buildup of misfolded protein aggregates. Findings suggest that tailoring this signaling may potentially help combat neurodegenerative conditions like age-related dementia and Alzheimer's disease.



‘Mimicking the stress signals can protect the brain and retina from aging.’





Source: Eurekalert "We found that a stress response induced in muscle could impact not only the muscle but also promote protein quality control in distant tissues like the brain and retina," said Fabio Demontis, PhD, of St. Jude Developmental Neurobiology. "This stress response was actually protecting those tissues during aging."

