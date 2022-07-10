About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Sierra Leone Targets Cervical Cancer Mortality

by Colleen Fleiss on October 7, 2022 at 9:23 PM
Sierra Leone government has introduced the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to protect girls from cervical cancer.

MoHS, with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the UNICEF, and WHO, will administer HPV vaccines nationwide through schools targeting 153,991 10-year-old girls, who will each receive two doses over a six-month period, the statement added on Tuesday.

HPV Vaccine for Young Women

"The Government of Sierra Leone wholeheartedly welcomes the introduction of the HPV vaccination drive and urges all to support girls aged 10 years to be vaccinated and thus preventing them from cervical cancer and its consequences during the course of their entire lives," said Minister of Health and Sanitation Austin Demby.

Cervical Cancer

Cervical Cancer


Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.
According to Thabani Maphosa, the Managing Director of Country Programs at Gavi, supporting countries to catch up and improve HPV coverage is a critical priority and will require action on the demand and supply side.

The MoHS added an intensive promotion is ongoing at a community level to help raise public awareness about the HPV vaccine and make sure the targeted age group of girls, community members, and leaders are empowered and informed about the tools available to prevent cervical cancer.

Source: IANS
Human Papillomavirus Infection

Human Papillomavirus Infection


Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, depending on the human papillomavirus that causes it, can result in common warts or can cause cervical cancer.
Quiz on Cervical Cancer

Quiz on Cervical Cancer


Cervical cancer remains a common cancer in women of the developing world despite a test available for early diagnosis and a vaccine to prevent it. Here's a quiz to test your knowledge on cervical cancer.
First Cervical Cancer Vaccine Made in India to be Launched

First Cervical Cancer Vaccine Made in India to be Launched


What is India's milestone development in cervical cancer prevention? A new indigenously developed vaccine for cervical cancer is going to be available at an affordable price.
