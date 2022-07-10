Sierra Leone Targets Cervical Cancer Mortality

Sierra Leone government has introduced the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to protect girls from cervical cancer.



MoHS, with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the UNICEF, and WHO, will administer HPV vaccines nationwide through schools targeting 153,991 10-year-old girls, who will each receive two doses over a six-month period, the statement added on Tuesday.

HPV Vaccine for Young Women

"The Government of Sierra Leone wholeheartedly welcomes the introduction of the HPV vaccination drive and urges all to support girls aged 10 years to be vaccinated and thus preventing them from cervical cancer and its consequences during the course of their entire lives," said Minister of Health and Sanitation Austin Demby.