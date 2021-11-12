Side Effects of Novel Form of Immunotherapy — CAR-T Cell Therapy

Advertisement

Specifically, in CAR-T cell therapy, a target protein called B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) is used for multiple myeloma treatment (especially resistant types) with impressive response rates.The case study showed that a patient in Mount Sinai started— tremors along with handwriting and gait changes, after 3 months of BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy course.Following this, the patient succumbed to death from infectious complications. Later, it was found that there was evidence of BCMA protein and scarring in the brain's basal ganglia.This suggests that thesays Oliver Van Oekelen, MD, PhD student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the first author of the manuscript.Source: Medindia