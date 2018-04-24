Sickle Cell Not a Genetic Risk Factor for Stroke Among African Americans

Why The Research Is Interesting:
African Americans and individuals of African ancestry are at higher risk of stroke than individuals who are non-Hispanic white. Understanding sources of this disparity could help to identify people at risk and help to target therapy. It is unclear if sickle cell
trait is a genetic risk factor for increased risk of ischemic stroke among African Americans.
‘Sickle cell trait is not a genetic risk factor for increased risk of ischemic stroke among African Americans.’
Authors:
Hyacinth I. Hyacinth, M.D., Ph.D., of Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, and coauthors
Study Design:
This was a meta-analysis. A meta-analysis combines the results of multiple studies and quantitatively summarizes the overall association between the same exposure and outcomes measured across all studies.
Source: Eurekalert
