medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Sickle Cell Not a Genetic Risk Factor for Stroke Among African Americans

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 24, 2018 at 11:57 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bottom Line: Sickle cell trait may not be a genetic risk factor for ischemic stroke among African Americans, according to a meta-analysis that combined the results of four studies with 19,464 African American participants. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain.
Sickle Cell Not a Genetic Risk Factor for Stroke Among African Americans
Sickle Cell Not a Genetic Risk Factor for Stroke Among African Americans

Why The Research Is Interesting: African Americans and individuals of African ancestry are at higher risk of stroke than individuals who are non-Hispanic white. Understanding sources of this disparity could help to identify people at risk and help to target therapy. It is unclear if sickle cell trait is a genetic risk factor for increased risk of ischemic stroke among African Americans.

Authors: Hyacinth I. Hyacinth, M.D., Ph.D., of Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, and coauthors

Study Design: This was a meta-analysis. A meta-analysis combines the results of multiple studies and quantitatively summarizes the overall association between the same exposure and outcomes measured across all studies.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Treating and Preventing Acute Chest Syndrome in Children With Sickle Cell Disease

Treating and Preventing Acute Chest Syndrome in Children With Sickle Cell Disease

Risk factors of acute chest syndrome and effective preventive and therapeutic strategies to prevent recurrent episodes in children with sickle cell disease.

Malarial Risks may Not be Increased by Sickle Cell Treatment

Malarial Risks may Not be Increased by Sickle Cell Treatment

Hydroxyurea - sickle cell anaemia treatment in sub-Saharan Africa may not make children vulnerable to malaria

New Computer Models Can Prevent The Onset of Sickle Cell Disease

New Computer Models Can Prevent The Onset of Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease affects millions of people worldwide. New computer models developed showed how different fiber structures inside the cell produce different cell shapes.

New Mobile App to Help Sickle Cell Patients to Adhere to Medication

New Mobile App to Help Sickle Cell Patients to Adhere to Medication

A team of researchers will help design, test and implement the new mobile health app to improve medication access and adherence for sickle cell patients.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Bell´s Palsy Genetics and Stem Cells Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

 Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

 Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...