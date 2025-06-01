Shubhanshu Shukla’s Space Mission: Crafting the Future of Cosmic Cuisine

Pioneering space nutrition research to develop sustainable food systems for long-duration missions.



In a landmark development for India's space research ambitions, Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh announced thatwill serve as Mission Pilot for Axiom Space’s upcoming Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission. The mission will include a series of cutting-edge biological experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking India's debut in astronaut-led space biology research.This mission represents a strategic collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and NASA. The experiments are designed to address critical challenges inDr. Singh elaborated on two key experiments spearheaded by Indian scientists. The first involves studying edible microalgae in microgravity. Known for their rapid growth and high nutritional content, these algae could become essential components of future space diets. Researchers will examine how space radiation and zero gravity affect their growth, gene expression, and biochemical pathways compared to Earth-based conditions.said Dr. Singh. “They absorb carbon dioxide, release oxygen, and generate nutrient-dense biomass. Their ability to thrive in confined environments makes them vital for future self-contained life support systems.”These biological investigations will be conducted using indigenous biotech kits developed by Indian institutions. Engineered specifically for the harsh environment of space, these kits are a milestone in India’s capability to support advanced space research independently. The deployment underscores the country's vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and its growing prowess in space biotechnology.The second experiment focuses on cyanobacteria, particularly Spirulina and Synechococcus, cultivated in media that simulate waste-derived nutrients like urea. These microorganisms will be studied for their protein-rich composition and ability to process waste, offering a dual benefit of nutrition and resource recycling. Scientists aim to understand how microgravity affects their metabolic performance and how they could be integrated into closed-loop ecosystems aboard future spacecraft.“These organisms could be the backbone of in-space recycling systems,” Dr. Singh noted. “They offer immense potential for carbon and nitrogen recovery in long-term space habitats.”Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, one of the first astronauts trained under India’s human spaceflight program, will join Commander Peggy Whitson (USA), Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland/ESA), and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu (Hungary/ESA) for the mission. Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair has been named as the backup pilot.The Ax-4 mission will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and is managed by Axiom Space, a leader in commercial space exploration. With this mission, India not only deepens its spaceflight capabilities but also steps into the future of space-based scientific leadership.To ensure sustained innovation, an ISRO-DBT Joint Working Group has been established to foster collaboration in space biotechnology. Research centers like ICGEB (New Delhi) and BRIC-inStem (Bengaluru) are actively exploring new space biology experiments.“The future of living and thriving in space is being written now,” said Dr. Singh. “With our astronaut-scientists and indigenous innovation, India is not just reaching for space—but rewriting the rules of how we survive there.”The success of the Ax-4 mission could redefine space nutrition and resource sustainability, positioning India as a key player in the global effort to make human life sustainable beyond Earth.Source-Medindia