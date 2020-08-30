Shoulder Replacements Benefit Most Patients for More Than Ten Years: Study

A new study has revealed that more than 90 percent of shoulder replacement implants last more than ten years.



The study led by the University of Exeter and the National Institute for Health Research Applied Research Collaboration South West Peninsula (PenARC), and published in The Lancet Rheumatology examined data on nearly 18,000 people who have had shoulder replacements, an increasingly common procedure.

‘At ten years, more than 90 per cent of shoulder replacements were still working well, and that patients continued to report that the operation had benefitted them. ’

Source: Eurekalert

Jon Evans, Orthopaedic Registrar and NIHR Clinical Lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School, who led the collaboration, said: