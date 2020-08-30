by Colleen Fleiss on  August 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM Research News
Shoulder Replacements Benefit Most Patients for More Than Ten Years: Study
A new study has revealed that more than 90 percent of shoulder replacement implants last more than ten years.

The study led by the University of Exeter and the National Institute for Health Research Applied Research Collaboration South West Peninsula (PenARC), and published in The Lancet Rheumatology examined data on nearly 18,000 people who have had shoulder replacements, an increasingly common procedure.

Empowering Better Health

Jon Evans, Orthopaedic Registrar and NIHR Clinical Lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School, who led the collaboration, said: "Our findings provide valuable and overdue information for patients and clinicians considering shoulder replacement surgery. To our knowledge, this study is the first to provide a simple and generalisable answer to two very important questions: how long does a shoulder replacement last, and will my shoulder be better in the long-term after surgery? We found that shoulder replacements have a sustained positive effect on patients' lives for at least ten years, in more than 90 per cent of cases. Our data will also be useful for those commissioning health-care services enabling them to plan the provision of future revision services."


Source: Eurekalert

