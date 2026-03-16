Should Statins Start Earlier to Cut Heart Attack Risk?

Should you get tested for lipoprotein(a) and start statins earlier to reduce hidden heart disease risk?

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Clinical Guidelines as a Continuous Work in Progress: Moving at the Speed of Science



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Lp(a): The Hidden Cholesterol Risk You Might Not Know

Why Lp(a) Testing Matters

A family history of early heart disease

Unexpected heart attacks despite normal cholesterol levels

Genetic cholesterol conditions

Clinical Guidelines as a Continuous Work in Progress: Moving at the Speed of Science - (https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacc.2026.02.4869)

Health experts are rethinking how people shouldand a lesser-known blood test that can reveal hidden cardiovascular danger. (One focus isUnlike traditional cholesterol markers, Lp(a) levels usually remain stable throughout life and are not strongly influenced by diet or lifestyle. A simple blood test can detect it, and many experts now suggest adults consider getting the test at least once.Researchers sayBecause standard cholesterol panels often do not include this marker, some people with normal cholesterol numbers may still carry a significant hidden risk.Alongside expanded testing, new guidance also encourages earlier evaluation of cardiovascular risk, including whether cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins should be considered sooner in adulthood.Recent clinical recommendations suggest that preventive strategies may need to begin earlier than previously advised. Some experts now say certain adults with high LDL cholesterol or strong risk factors could benefit from treatment starting as early as their 30s rather than waiting until middle age.TheWhen cholesterol remains elevated for many years, damage to arteries can accumulate long before symptoms appear. Early screening and intervention may help reduce the likelihood of heart attacks or strokes later in life.Cardiologists say Lp(a) testing can be particularly useful for people who have:Because Lp(a) levels are inherited and remain constant, many experts recommend a one-time test during adulthood to assess risk.Overall, the emerging guidance reflectsInstead of relying solely on traditional cholesterol numbers, doctors are increasingly looking at additional risk markers and long-term risk estimates.Experts saybefore it becomes severe — especially for people with hidden genetic risks.Source-Medindia