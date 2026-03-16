Should Statins Start Earlier to Cut Heart Attack Risk?

Should you get tested for lipoprotein(a) and start statins earlier to reduce hidden heart disease risk?
Health experts are rethinking how people should evaluate their risk of heart disease, with new recommendations emphasizing earlier screening and a lesser-known blood test that can reveal hidden cardiovascular danger. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Clinical Guidelines as a Continuous Work in Progress: Moving at the Speed of Science
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Lp(a): The Hidden Cholesterol Risk You Might Not KnowOne focus is lipoprotein(a), often shortened to Lp(a) — a cholesterol-related particle that is largely determined by genetics. Unlike traditional cholesterol markers, Lp(a) levels usually remain stable throughout life and are not strongly influenced by diet or lifestyle. A simple blood test can detect it, and many experts now suggest adults consider getting the test at least once.
Researchers say elevated Lp(a) can quietly increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes by promoting plaque buildup and blood clot formation in arteries. Because standard cholesterol panels often do not include this marker, some people with normal cholesterol numbers may still carry a significant hidden risk.
Alongside expanded testing, new guidance also encourages earlier evaluation of cardiovascular risk, including whether cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins should be considered sooner in adulthood.
Recent clinical recommendations suggest that preventive strategies may need to begin earlier than previously advised. Some experts now say certain adults with high LDL cholesterol or strong risk factors could benefit from treatment starting as early as their 30s rather than waiting until middle age.
The shift reflects growing concern that heart disease often develops silently over decades. When cholesterol remains elevated for many years, damage to arteries can accumulate long before symptoms appear. Early screening and intervention may help reduce the likelihood of heart attacks or strokes later in life.
Why Lp(a) Testing MattersCardiologists say Lp(a) testing can be particularly useful for people who have:
- A family history of early heart disease
- Unexpected heart attacks despite normal cholesterol levels
- Genetic cholesterol conditions
Experts say combining early screening, lifestyle changes, and targeted treatment could help prevent cardiovascular disease before it becomes severe — especially for people with hidden genetic risks.
- Clinical Guidelines as a Continuous Work in Progress: Moving at the Speed of Science - (https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacc.2026.02.4869)
Source-Medindia