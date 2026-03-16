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Should Statins Start Earlier to Cut Heart Attack Risk?

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 16 2026 12:50 AM
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Should you get tested for lipoprotein(a) and start statins earlier to reduce hidden heart disease risk?

Should Statins Start Earlier to Cut Heart Attack Risk?
Health experts are rethinking how people should evaluate their risk of heart disease, with new recommendations emphasizing earlier screening and a lesser-known blood test that can reveal hidden cardiovascular danger. (1 Trusted Source
Clinical Guidelines as a Continuous Work in Progress: Moving at the Speed of Science

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Lp(a): The Hidden Cholesterol Risk You Might Not Know

One focus is lipoprotein(a), often shortened to Lp(a) — a cholesterol-related particle that is largely determined by genetics. Unlike traditional cholesterol markers, Lp(a) levels usually remain stable throughout life and are not strongly influenced by diet or lifestyle. A simple blood test can detect it, and many experts now suggest adults consider getting the test at least once.

Cholesterol
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
Researchers say elevated Lp(a) can quietly increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes by promoting plaque buildup and blood clot formation in arteries. Because standard cholesterol panels often do not include this marker, some people with normal cholesterol numbers may still carry a significant hidden risk.

Alongside expanded testing, new guidance also encourages earlier evaluation of cardiovascular risk, including whether cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins should be considered sooner in adulthood.

Recent clinical recommendations suggest that preventive strategies may need to begin earlier than previously advised. Some experts now say certain adults with high LDL cholesterol or strong risk factors could benefit from treatment starting as early as their 30s rather than waiting until middle age.

Cholesterol Level Counter
Cholesterol Level Counter
Use Medindia's Cholesterol Level Counter to know the amount of cholesterol in a specific food item, based on which you can count how much of cholesterol you consume everyday.
The shift reflects growing concern that heart disease often develops silently over decades. When cholesterol remains elevated for many years, damage to arteries can accumulate long before symptoms appear. Early screening and intervention may help reduce the likelihood of heart attacks or strokes later in life.

Why Lp(a) Testing Matters

Cardiologists say Lp(a) testing can be particularly useful for people who have:
  • A family history of early heart disease
  • Unexpected heart attacks despite normal cholesterol levels
  • Genetic cholesterol conditions
Because Lp(a) levels are inherited and remain constant, many experts recommend a one-time test during adulthood to assess risk.

Test Your Knowledge on Statins
Test Your Knowledge on Statins
Statins are a group of drugs which help lower the blood cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is required for the normal body function but an excess level in the blood causes deposition of the cholesterol in the wall of the blood vessels leading to ...
Overall, the emerging guidance reflects a broader shift toward more personalized cardiovascular prevention. Instead of relying solely on traditional cholesterol numbers, doctors are increasingly looking at additional risk markers and long-term risk estimates.

Experts say combining early screening, lifestyle changes, and targeted treatment could help prevent cardiovascular disease before it becomes severe — especially for people with hidden genetic risks.

Animation of heart attack symptoms - Animation
Animation of heart attack symptoms - Animation
Heart attack can cause symptoms such as Chest pain or discomfort, Shortness of breath and pain in neck, back, arm, or shoulder and is due to blockage of blood supply to the heart muscles
Reference:
  1. Clinical Guidelines as a Continuous Work in Progress: Moving at the Speed of Science - (https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacc.2026.02.4869)

Source-Medindia

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Did You Know

Is it time to rethink how we #treatcholesterol?
New guidelines suggest standard tests may miss a hidden risk: #Lipoprotein(a). This genetic protein can spike #heartattackrisk even when LDL levels look normal.
#HeartHealth #Cholesterol #Lpa #LDLLevels #CholesterolGuidelines #ACC

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