medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Should Insurance Cover Deaths Caused By Air Pollution?

by Rishika Gupta on  January 26, 2019 at 11:54 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Should air pollution be named as one of the silent killers? You bet, it should. It is the secret cause of the death of 7 million people every year, says the World Health Organization.
Should Insurance Cover Deaths Caused By Air Pollution?
Should Insurance Cover Deaths Caused By Air Pollution?

Air pollution has now emerged as a major environmental risk factor for health. "The health effects of air pollution are serious - one-third of deaths from stroke, lung cancer, and heart disease are due to air pollution. This is having an equivalent effect to that of smoking tobacco, and much higher than, say, the effects of eating too much salt" (WHO).

In 2016, as per WHO, ambient or outdoor air pollution caused an estimated 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide in both cities and rural areas; 58% of outdoor air pollution-related premature deaths were due to ischemic heart disease and strokes, while 18% of deaths were due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and acute lower respiratory infections respectively, and 6% of deaths were due to lung cancer. More than 90% of these deaths occurred in low- and middle-income countries.

And it's just not outdoor air pollution; household (indoor) air pollution also causes 4 million deaths annually.

Pollutants with the strongest evidence for public health concern include particulate matter (PM), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2).

Air pollution has been identified as a trigger of acute cardiovascular events (myocardial infarction and stroke). A recent study presented at Heart Rhythm 2018, the Heart Rhythm Society's 39th Annual Scientific Sessions, which evaluated 112,700 women in the ongoing Nurses Health Study showed that lower-risk women exposed to particular matter (PM) for even a short amount of time are at an increased risk of sudden cardiac death. This association was significant on cold days - at low temperatures below 13°C.

In a report published by the ICMR in The Lancet Planetary Health in December 2017, ICMR clearly stated that 1.24 million deaths in 2017 were caused by exposure to air pollution; one in eight deaths was due to the constantly deteriorating air quality. ICMR also observed that life expectancy in India is reduced by 1.7 years on an average due to bad air quality.

This report was considered devoid of merit by the Environment ministry.

But, prior to the ICMR report, in 2015, the health ministry had released a report saying that air pollution causes impacts similar to that of tobacco smoking. The report also said that there was evidence of adverse pregnancy outcomes, tuberculosis, asthma exacerbation, cancer and thus, air pollution needs to be addressed during public health programs.

The environment ministry maintains that since no death certificates have pollution listed as the reason of death, there is no correlation between air quality and deaths due to the same.

Doctors do not mention pollution as a cause of death, because pollution is not recognized as a cause of death and has no insurance coverage. Natural disasters are generally not covered in routine insurance.

However, these statistics only serve to emphasize that perhaps the time has come to declare pollution as one of the causes of all sudden deaths, particularly when the pollution levels in the city are high.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

China's War with Particulate Air Pollution Shooted Up Ozone Pollution

China imposed stringent policies to bring down particulate air pollutant known as PM 2.5. since 2013. but, the reduction in PM 2.5 have increased severe ozone pollution especially in cities.

Visits To The Emergency Rooms Increase As The Air Pollution Rises

Emergency rooms visits have been found to be on the higher side as the air pollution levels are increasing day by day in the US, finds a new study.

Dramatic Drop in China's Air Pollution Raises Life Expectancy

Significant drop in China's air pollution level increases their citizen's life expectancy, finds a new study.

Severe Air Pollution Can Affect Your Work Performance

Can air pollution affect work performance? Yes, exposure to severe air pollution can significantly reduce employee productivity, reveals a new study.

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

Fraudulent Health Insurance Claims

To educate the public regarding hazards of committing fraud in healthcare insurance claims and its implication on the economy.

Health Insurance - Basics

Health insurance guarantees payments to a person in the event of sickness or injury.and works as protection scheme

Health Insurance - Ombudsman

Insurance Ombudsman institutions work for the purpose of quick disposal of the grievances of the insured customers.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Major health care plans from the ICICI Lombard include complete health insurance ihealth plan, personal protect  accident insurance cover - and health care plus.

Key Procedures for Filing a Healthcare Insurance Claim

keep yourself well informed about the claim process and avoid frustration of your claim getting refused.

New India Assurance Policies

The existing Mediclaim and Health Plus Medical expenses policies have been discontinued and Mediclaim Policy (2007) is introduced.

Premium Calculation by Health Insurance Companies

This article gives an insight as to how healthcare insurance policy premiums are collected by Insurance companies which will be useful for any layman.

Star Health and Allied Insurance

Star Health & Allied Insurance offers a convienient insurance for the corporate people when they travel abroad for globalization and business expansion.

More News on:

Star Health and Allied Insurance ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited Health Insurance - Ombudsman Health Insurance - Basics New India Assurance Policies Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India Premium Calculation by Health Insurance Companies Fraudulent Health Insurance Claims Key Procedures for Filing a Healthcare Insurance Claim Latest on The New India Assurance Company Ltd 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd

Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems

Cantaloupes - The Healthy Fruit
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive