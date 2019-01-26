Should air pollution be named as one of the silent killers? You bet, it should. It is the secret cause of the death of 7 million people every year, says the World Health Organization.

Should Insurance Cover Deaths Caused By Air Pollution?

‘As per the WHO, in 2016 air pollution was responsible for an estimated 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide in both cities and rural areas. They also found that it was responsible for nearly 58 percent of outdoor air pollution-related premature deaths were due to ischemic heart disease and strokes, while 18% of deaths were due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and acute lower respiratory infections respectively, and 6% of deaths were due to lung cancer.’

Air pollution has now emerged as a major environmental risk factor for health. "The health effects of air pollution are serious - one-third of deaths from stroke, lung cancer, and heart disease are due to air pollution. This is having an equivalent effect to that of smoking tobacco, and much higher than, say, the effects of eating too much salt" (WHO).. More than 90% of these deaths occurred in low- and middle-income countries.And it's just not outdoor air pollution; household (indoor) air pollution also causes 4 million deaths annually.Pollutants with the strongest evidence for public health concern include particulate matter (PM), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2).Air pollution has been identified as a trigger of acute cardiovascular events (myocardial infarction and stroke). A recent study presented at Heart Rhythm 2018, the Heart Rhythm Society's 39th Annual Scientific Sessions, which evaluated 112,700 women in the ongoing Nurses Health Study showed that. This association was significant on cold days - at low temperatures below 13°C.In a report published by the ICMR in The Lancet Planetary Health in December 2017, ICMR clearly stated thatThis report was considered devoid of merit by the Environment ministry.But, prior to the ICMR report, in 2015, the health ministry had released a report saying thatThe environment ministry maintains that since no death certificates have pollution listed as the reason of death, there is no correlation between air quality and deaths due to the same.However, these statistics only serve to emphasize that perhaps the time has come to declare pollution as one of the causes of all sudden deaths, particularly when the pollution levels in the city are high.Source: Eurekalert