medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Short Interrupted Breaths in Sleep Apnea Linked to Mortality Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 21, 2018 at 1:48 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sleep apnea is more deadly for patients who have short interruptions in breathing when compared to patients with longer interruptions, according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
Short Interrupted Breaths in Sleep Apnea Linked to Mortality Risk
Short Interrupted Breaths in Sleep Apnea Linked to Mortality Risk

"This finding could help doctors better prevent long-term mortality associated with obstructive sleep apnea," said the study's lead author, Matthew P. Butler, Ph.D., an assistant professor of behavioral neuroscience in the OHSU School of Medicine and an assistant professor in the Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences at OHSU. Butler collaborated with colleagues from OHSU and Brigham and Women's Hospital on the study.

Sleep apnea occurs when throat muscles sporadically relax and block a patient's airway during sleep. The condition is linked to a number of ailments, including high blood pressure and heart disease, and increases the risk of dying.

Sleep specialists currently use a measurement called the apnea hypopnea index, or the number of times a patient stops breathing per hour of sleep, to diagnose the severity of a patient's sleep apnea. But the index, which is largely based on data from men, does not predict risk well in women.

This new study found that, in addition to how many breathing interruptions occur, how long each one lasts is also important. Patients with the shortest apneas were 31 percent more likely to die during the study's decade of follow-up with participants. This held true for both male and female participants.

Currently, the best sleep apnea treatment is a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine. But some patients find the machine - which requires wearing a mask during sleep - uncomfortable and choose not to use it, particularly if their apnea is not severe. This new research could help physicians give better-informed treatment recommendations.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Do you feel sleepy all day despite sleeping normal hours? One of the possible reasons for this sleepiness could be obstructive sleep apnea. Test your knowledge on obstructive sleep apnea by taking this quiz. ...

Life Span (or) Death Clock

Life Span (or) Death Clock

Calculate how many more seconds have you got to live. An interesting reminder for us to live these precious moments happily.

Foods Inducing Sound Sleep

Foods Inducing Sound Sleep

Insomnia has become a serious health problem and people tend to depend on quick yet risky solutions to get rid of it. But here is the list of nature's best sleep inducing foods right in our kitchen.

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Snoring Sleep Disorder Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

A lump in the armpit can be due to a benign infection, allergy or fatty tissue growth. It is ...

 Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are a must-have in almost every Indian kitchen due to its health quotient. Here are a ...

 Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive