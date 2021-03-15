by Hannah Joy on  March 15, 2021 at 4:56 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Shops, Schools Close in Italy as Covid Cases Spike
Prime Minister Mario Draghi warned the citizens of Italy to close the shops, restaurants and schools, as a "new wave" of the coronavirus outbroke.

For three days over Easter, April 3-5, there will be a total shutdown. Italy, which one year ago imposed one of the first national lockdowns, is once again struggling to contain the rapid spread of infections.

The country has reported more than 100,000 Covid-related deaths, Europe's second highest tally after the UK, the BBC reported.


Italy's vaccination campaign has been hit by delays, as has been seen elsewhere in the European Union.

Last week the government in Rome blocked the export of 250,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia in a bid to address shortfalls of vaccines.

Elsewhere, Bulgaria, Denmark and Norway have all paused the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine over fears it causes blood clots.

The World Health Organization said on Friday there was no indication this was true, stressing that countries should not stop using the vaccine.

From Monday, schools, shops and restaurants will shut in more than half of Italy, including the two most populous regions containing Rome and Milan.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Genetics Helps Explain High COVID-19 Mortality in Italy
A specific immunogenetic asset may help underlie susceptibility to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or predict a worse disease outcome, said researchers.
READ MORE
Italy Toll Rises to Nearly 3,000 with 475 New Deaths
Coronavirus-ravaged Italy, which had recorded 300 plus deaths for three days, hit a new high of 475 deaths in the last 24 hours.
READ MORE
Italy's COVID-19 Is Now 34,114
Italy recored 71 more COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll 34,114.
READ MORE
Italy to Vaccinate 10-15 Million People by April 2021, Says Prime Minister
By April 2021, Italy is planning to vaccinate 10 to 15 million of its roughly 60 million citizens against the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements