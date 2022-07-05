Shocking News: Russian President May Undergo Cancer Surgery

Russian President Vladimir Putin could undergo cancer surgery while temporarily handing over power to the country's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, claims an unverified US New York Post report.
Doctors have reportedly told Putin that he is due for an operation, the New York Post reported, citing a Telegram channel allegedly run by a former lieutenant general in Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, the ANI News Agency reported.
The anticipated surgery and recovery are expected to incapacitate Putin for "a short time," according to the report.
Putin's HealthReferring to Vladimir Putin's alleged "sickly appearance and unusually restless behavior in public" of late, the New York Post report said the Russian president is rumored to be suffering from cancer and a host of other serious illnesses, including Parkinson's disease.
A few days ago, Putin allegedly had a two-hour "heart-to-heart" conversation with Nikolai Patrushev, the New York Post report replied on citing a Telegram post.
"We know that Putin signalled to Patrushev that he considers him to be practically his only trusted ally and friend in the government," the post claimed.
"Additionally, the president promised that if his health takes a turn for the worse, actual control of the country will temporarily pass into Patrushev's hands."
Who is this Nikolai Patrushev?Nikolai Patrushev was born in June 1951 and is a confidant of Putin. His connections with Putin go back a long way. According to the Russian constitution, the Russian Prime Minister was to receive power from Putin, but Patrsuhev was chosen instead.
A KGB counterintelligence tender, Nikolai Patrushev is a key player in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Patrushev also has a strong military background.
"Patrushev is an outright villain. He is no better than Vladimir Putin. Moreover, he is a more cunning, and I would say, more insidious person than Vladimir Putin. If he comes to power, Russians' problems will only multiply," the owner of the Telegram channel which claimed about Putin's cancer surgery said.
"Putin is unlikely to agree to hand over power for a longer period of time," the Telegram channel further claimed, adding that the control of the country will likely be in Patrushev's hands for no more than two to three days, reported New York Post.
The Russian Security Council, of which Patruchev is the secretary, is an influential body that answers directly to Putin and issues guidance on military and security issues inside Russia, the New York Post reported, adding that most of the power of the council is in the hands of Patrushev, who is widely seen as a staunch ally of Putin.
"Using their henchmen in Kyiv, the Americans, in an attempt to suppress Russia, decided to create an antipode of our country, cynically choosing Ukraine for this, trying to divide essentially a single people," he reportedly said.
What are Abdominal Cancer and Parkinson's Disease?Abdominal cancer is a type of cancer, which occurs when there is uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells anywhere in the abdomen.
Normally, cells in the abdomen that are old or damaged stop dividing and die eventually. These cells are replaced by healthy young cells. Abdominal cancer occurs when old or damaged cells divide and multiply out of control.
This cancer can be fatal if left untreated. The prognosis or progression of the diseases depends on the stage of advancement of the cancer and other factors such as age, medical history, co-existing conditions, and other factors.
In addition to abdominal cancer, Vladimir Putin is also reported to be suffering from Parkinson's disease. The Parkinson's sufferer gained momentum when a social media video of him meeting his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, went viral. In the video, Putin can be seen gripping the table tightly as he speaks to the minister. He, too, was sinking into the chair.
Vladimir Putin is one of world's strongest country's president and we wish him a speedy recovery.
