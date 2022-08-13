Shocking News: Polio Cases Return After a Decade in the US

Polio Caused by Poliovirus

"There are a number of individuals in the community that have been infected with poliovirus. They are shedding the virus," he said. "The spread is always a possibility because the spread is going to be silent."Polio is a very contagious viral disease. About 3 in 4 people infected with polio don't have symptoms, but they're still capable of spreading the virus to others, according to the CDC.Only a relatively small number, about 1 in 200 infected people, become paralyzed. A few of those who are paralyzed die because they can't breathe."There isn't just one case of polio if you see a paralytic case. The incidence of paralytic polio is less than 1 percent," Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, health commissioner for Rockland County, was quoted as saying to BBC."Most cases are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and those symptoms are often missed. So there are hundreds, perhaps even thousands of cases that have occurred in order for us to see a paralytic case."Meanwhile, UK health officials are set to offer a targeted inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) booster dose to all children between the ages of 1 and 9 to limit the spread of the virus' outbreak in London.This follows the discovery of Type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus in sewage in north and east London.According to the UK Health Security Agency, 116 samples of vaccine-like poliovirus have been detected in the sewage water in London between February and July 2022.Source: IANS