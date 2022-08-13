About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Shocking News: Polio Cases Return After a Decade in the US

by Kesavan K.E.T. on August 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM
Font : A-A+

Shocking News: Polio Cases Return After a Decade in the US

Several hundred cases of undiagnosed polio are still circulating in the United States, according to a senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This follows the news of an unvaccinated man paralyzed by the virus in New York, last month, a first in nearly a decade in the country. The last known case was in 2013.

Post-Polio Syndrome

Post-Polio Syndrome


Post polio syndrome occurs a long time after an early attack of poliomyelitis virus. Gradual progressive weakening in muscles, fatigue, joint pain and a decrease in the size of muscles are key symptoms.
Advertisement


The New York case is "just the very, very tip of the iceberg" and an indication there "must be several hundred cases in the community circulating", Dr. Jose Romero, director of the CDC's National Centre for Immunisation and Respiratory Diseases, was quoted as saying to CNN.

"There are a number of individuals in the community that have been infected with poliovirus. They are shedding the virus," he said. "The spread is always a possibility because the spread is going to be silent."

Polio Caused by Poliovirus

Polio is a very contagious viral disease. About 3 in 4 people infected with polio don't have symptoms, but they're still capable of spreading the virus to others, according to the CDC.
Poliomyelitis

Poliomyelitis


Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible
Advertisement

Only a relatively small number, about 1 in 200 infected people, become paralyzed. A few of those who are paralyzed die because they can't breathe.

"There isn't just one case of polio if you see a paralytic case. The incidence of paralytic polio is less than 1 percent," Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, health commissioner for Rockland County, was quoted as saying to BBC.

"Most cases are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and those symptoms are often missed. So there are hundreds, perhaps even thousands of cases that have occurred in order for us to see a paralytic case."

Meanwhile, UK health officials are set to offer a targeted inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) booster dose to all children between the ages of 1 and 9 to limit the spread of the virus' outbreak in London.

This follows the discovery of Type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus in sewage in north and east London.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, 116 samples of vaccine-like poliovirus have been detected in the sewage water in London between February and July 2022.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Hypermobility SyndromeHypermobility Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Poliomyelitis Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Hypermobility Syndrome Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood - Sugar Chart Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Find a Hospital Accident and Trauma Care Sanatogen Hearing Loss Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Selfie Addiction Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close