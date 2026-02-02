Shigella Outbreak in Cape Verde Raises Alarm for UK Tourists

To prevent shigella, practice good hand hygiene, drink safe water, eat well-cooked food, avoid unwashed produce, and seek early treatment if symptoms appear.
A series of serious health incidents affecting British holidaymakers in the West African holiday destination of Cape Verde has triggered growing concern, investigations and legal action after several travelers fell gravely ill and multiple deaths were reported. The illnesses — linked to a bacterial infection outbreak — have raised questions about food safety, healthcare standards and tour operator responsibilities in the popular resort nation.
Health authorities and law firms say a significant outbreak of shigella — a contagious bacterial infection.
Shigella infection - Symptoms and causes
Go to source) causes severe diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea and vomiting, and in serious cases can lead to dangerous dehydration, blood infections, and organ failure.
While many people recover within a week, the infection can be life-threatening for older adults, people with underlying health conditions, or those who do not receive prompt medical treatment. Doctors warn that symptoms can worsen quickly if fluids and antibiotics are delayed, making early diagnosis and proper care critical.
Investigations into a series of British deaths in #CapeVerde have intensified as law firm Irwin Mitchell represents the families of six victims.
The probe follows widespread reports of "chaotic" medical care and severe #gastricinfections, including #Shigella, affecting hundreds of tourists at luxury resorts.
Cape Verde, an archipelago off the west coast of Africa known for its beaches and sunshine, has seen explosive growth in tourism in recent years, with British visitors accounting for a substantial share of arrivals. However, the recurring outbreaks of serious gastrointestinal illness since 2022 — and the recent deaths — have sparked debate over whether healthcare infrastructure, resort hygiene practices and tour operator responsibilities are adequate for rising visitor numbers.
UK health officials have recorded a sharp rise in travelers testing positive for shigella after returning from Cape Verde, prompting formal travel guidance updates.
European health bodies, including the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, have noted similar increases across several countries linked to holiday travel in the region.
Tour operators and legal representatives have been inundated with reports of illness among holidaymakers. More than 1,500 tourists affected by symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration have instructed lawyers to pursue claims against tour operators and resort chains.
Six British Tourist Deaths Prompt Legal Action Over Cape Verde IllnessA law firm representing affected families says six British nationals have died in connection with illness contracted on holiday in Cape Verde since 2023, with at least four deaths occurring within months of each other in 2025 alone. Law firms, including British practice Irwin Mitchell, are now representing families of the deceased and hundreds of other holidaymakers seeking compensation. Many of those affected stayed at RIU Hotels resorts, often booked through major tour operator TUI.
Claims argue that tour operators and resorts failed to ensure safe food, drink and hygienic facilities under the Package Travel Regulations 2018, and provided inadequate warnings about health risks before travel. TUI has said it is cooperating with investigations but denies liability while expressing condolences to the families.
