The Medical Committee suggests hospitals to provide plant-based meals as fried foods increase heart disease and death.
In a recent Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine/Morning Consult poll, most Americans emphasize that junk foods such as pizza, fried chicken, and cheeseburgers should be banned from sales in hospitals. This poll is the latest report from Physicians Committee, a nonprofit healthcare organization with 17,000 doctor members. The committee found that Chick-fil-A operates in at least 20 U.S. hospitals or medical centres. The poll was conducted July 1 to 3, 2025, among 2,202 U.S. adults.
‘Did You Know?When asked, “Do you believe fast food—such as fried chicken, cheeseburgers, or pizza—should be sold in hospitals to patients, visitors, and staff?”
Consuming #chicken has been linked to higher #cancer risk, and consuming #fried_chicken is linked to higher risk of #heart_disease. #nutrition #fastfood #hospitalpolicy #consumerpoll #medindia’
52% of repliers said "no" to fast food sales in hospitals, 57% believe hospitals should not profit from this sale, and 85% agreed junk food promotes poor health.
According to the fast-food restaurant’s website, a new report from the Physicians Committee finds that Chick-fil-A is located in at least 20 U.S. hospitals or medical centres.
“While many people consider chicken to be a healthier option than red meat, consuming chicken can increase cholesterol just as much as eating red meat,” says Anna Herby, DHSc, RD, CDCES, who is the nutrition education specialist for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and oversees the organization’s Healthy Hospital Program. “Hospital staff, visitors, and patients would benefit by choosing more chickpeas and other plant-based foods instead of chicken.”
The Dangerous Trend of Fast Food in Medical CentresConsuming chicken has been linked to higher cancer risk, and consuming fried chicken is linked to higher risk of heart disease. Earlier this year, a study found that eating 300 grams of poultry—about the size of a large chicken breast—per week was linked to an increased risk of gastrointestinal cancer and death from all causes.
A Call for Healthier Hospital Food PolicyIn 2017, the American Medical Association adopted a resolution calling on hospitals to provide plant-based meals and remove processed meats, such as chicken nuggets, from menus.
