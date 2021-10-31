About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Shielding Effect of Gut Macrophages

by Karishma Abhishek on October 31, 2021 at 3:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Shielding Effect of Gut Macrophages

Over the past years, the gut's nervous system is gaining rapid attention in the scientific community. Also known as, the "second brain," the enteric nervous system houses the largest depot of neurons and glia outside of the brain.

There are almost 100 million neurons scattered along the gastrointestinal tract —directly in the line of fire—that can be stamped out by gut infections, potentially leading to long-term GI disease. A simple stomach bug thereby may cause havoc or damage.

Advertisement


Interestingly, the new study at the Rockefeller University showed that mice infected with bacteria or parasites develop a unique form of tolerance quite unlike the textbook immune response, as published in the journal Cell.

Gut Macrophages and Enteric Neurons

This explains how gut macrophages respond to prior insult by shielding enteric neurons and further preventing them from dying off when future pathogens strike. These findings may hold important clinical implications in conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (associated with runaway death of intestinal neurons).
Advertisement

"We're describing a sort of innate memory that persists after the primary infection is gone. This tolerance does not exist to kill future pathogens, but to deal with the damage that infection causes—preserving the number of neurons in the intestine". "One speculation is that the number of enteric neurons throughout your life is set by early childhood infections, which prevent you from losing neurons after every subsequent infection," says Rockefeller's Daniel Mucida.

People who for some reason do not develop tolerance may continue to lose enteric neurons throughout their life with every subsequent infection. Future studies will explore alternative methods of protecting enteric neurons, hopefully paving the way for therapies.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< WHO Europe Urges to Keep Schools Open With Appropriate Preve...
Multiple Roles of Dopamine Explored! >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Leaky Gut Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Your Guide to a Good Gut
Your Guide to a Good Gut
Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut ......
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the "good bacteria" in our gut. Science is yet to ....
Leaky Gut Syndrome
Leaky Gut Syndrome
Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It ......
Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria
Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria
The bacteria that live in the gut offer numerous health benefits such as synthesis of vitamin K, ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close