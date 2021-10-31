Shielding Effect of Gut Macrophages

Over the past years, the gut's nervous system is gaining rapid attention in the scientific community. Also known as, the "second brain," the enteric nervous system houses the largest depot of neurons and glia outside of the brain.



There are almost 100 million neurons scattered along the gastrointestinal tract —directly in the line of fire—that can be stamped out by gut infections, potentially leading to long-term GI disease. A simple stomach bug thereby may cause havoc or damage.

News study shows that gut macrophages respond to prior insult by shielding enteric neurons and further preventing them from dying off when future pathogens strike.