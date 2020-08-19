Shielded Stem Cells Reduce Heart Attack Damage

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the United States. In each case, an artery that supplies blood to the heart becomes blocked and heart muscle tissue dies due to lack of blood.Hearts damaged by heart attacks pump less efficiently, and scar tissue from heart attack wounds can further reduce heart function.said Veiseh, an assistant professor of bioengineering and CPRIT Scholar in Cancer Research at Rice.Ghanta, associate professor of surgery at Baylor, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Harris Health's Ben Taub Hospital and co-lead author of the study, said prior studies have shown that MSCs, a type of adult stem cell produced in blood marrow, can promote tissue repair after a heart attack. But in clinical trials of MSCs,Ghanta said.he said.A few MSC lines have been approved for human use, but Veiseh said transplant rejection has contributed to their lack of viability in trials.he said.Veiseh has spent years developing encapsulation technologies that are specifically designed not to activate the body's immune system.He co-founded Sigilon Therapeutics, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company that is developing encapsulated cell therapeutics for chronic diseases. Trials of Sigilon's treatment for hemophilia A are expected to enter the clinic later this year.Veiseh said.In previous studies, Veiseh and colleagues have shown that similar capsules can keep insulin-producing islet cells alive and thriving in rodents for more than six months.In the heart study, study co-lead author Samira Aghlara-Fotovat, a Rice bioengineering graduate student in Veiseh's lab, created 1.5-millimeter capsules that each contained about 30,000 MSCs.Several of the capsules were placed alongside wounded sections of heart muscle in animals that had experienced a heart attack. The study compared rates of heart healing in animals treated with shielded and un-shielded stem cells, as well as an untreated control group.Veiseh said.Veiseh said capsules in the study were held in place by the pericardium, a membrane that sheaths the heart. Tests at two weeks showed that MSCs were alive and thriving inside the implanted spheres.More than 800,000 Americans have hearts attacks each year, and Ghanta is hopeful that encapsulated MSCs can one day be used to treat some of them.he said.Veiseh said the pathway to regulatory approval could be streamlined as well.he said.Veiseh credited Aghlara-Fotovat with doing much of the work on the project.he said.Aghlara-Fotovat is co-mentored by Ghanta and worked in his lab at Baylor alongside research assistant Aarthi Pugazenthi, including assisting in rodent surgeries and experiments.Aghlara-Fotovat said.Veiseh said.Source: Eurekalert