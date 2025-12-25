Sharp Rise in Opioid-Related Pregnancy Complications

Study finds opioid use in pregnancy has more than doubled, underscoring urgent need for accessible wraparound care.

TOP INSIGHT New research highlights the critical risks of prenatal #opioid-related diagnoses. New study links these cases to higher rates of #NICU admissions, preterm births, and severe maternal complications like #hemorrhage and #hypertension. #PublicHealth #Pregnancy #DrugAbuse #MaternalHealth

Opioid Use in Pregnancy Raises Serious Health Risks for Mothers and Newborns

Rising Prenatal Opioid Use in the U.S. Highlights Critical Research Gaps

Future Research to Examine Opioid Types, Timing, and Co-Occurring Conditions in Pregnancy

Oregon Expands Statewide Efforts to Improve Prenatal Substance-Use Care

Maternal Opioid-related Diagnosis in Pregnancy and Risk of Adverse Perinatal Outcomes - (https://journals.lww.com/journaladdictionmedicine/abstract/9900/maternal_opioid_related_diagnosis_in_pregnancy_and.632.aspx)

New research from Oregon Health & Science University reveals thatraising growing concerns about maternal and infant health.The study, published today in thehighlights a sharp increase in opioid-related diagnoses among pregnant patients nationwide. ( )Researchers found thatInfants born to these patients also faced elevated risks, such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and withdrawal symptoms after birth.The findings underscore the urgent need for improved screening, access to treatment, and coordinated care for pregnant patients affected by opioid use disorder, as the public health impact continues to escalate.TheEven so, most of the data available on prenatal opioid use is from international studies. Further, studies conducted in the United States have generally focused on a limited set of outcomes.“Given the prevalence and seriousness of this issue, we were surprised to see the lack of large-scale studies available,” said Jamie Lo, M.D., M.C.R., associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology (maternal-fetal medicine) in the OHSU School of Medicine and the study’s lead author.OHSU physician-scientists sought to better understand the modern scope of opioid use in pregnancy and specific health impacts for mothers and infants, which is critical information for providers to be able to improve patient counseling and prenatal care.Their new study was one of the largest population-based studies to examine both the maternal and infant health outcomes associated with an opioid-related diagnosis in pregnancy over the last decade.“Sadly, we know many people who are using opioids while pregnant hesitate to ask for help due to the fear of judgement, and we hope to see that change,” Lo said. “As providers, our goal is to support patients in a healthy pregnancy and transition to parenthood. These data show that for those struggling with addiction, this should include timely, personalized multi-disciplinary care outside of standard prenatal checkups.”The large retrospective-cohort study used hospital data from California, encompassing more than 5.5 million patients. OHSU’s analysis showed that thereflecting the alarming increasing national trend of opioid use.The study also found aThis was also true for maternal outcomes: Findings showed that pregnant individuals in this population were at significantly higher risk for severe, unexpected complications such hypertension, hemorrhage or the need for blood transfusions.Looking forward, the research team hopes to conduct additional studies that explore the unique impacts of opioid use on patients who have other conditions, including mental health disorders or use of other drugs, alcohol or nicotine. Additionally, the research team says there is a need to better understand the impact of opioid class — if substances are natural, semi-synthetic or synthetic — as well as the use timing, method of use and drug potency.To address this growing issue, researchers emphasize that improvements in care access and delivery are urgently needed. Specifically, they note patients shouldn’t be seen by an individual provider; rather, care should take a whole-health approach and include addiction medicine, primary care and pediatric health providers.“Pregnant patients already face a lot of difficulties in accessing care, but individuals with opioid-use disorders face additional barriers. Here in Oregon, only one in four residential treatment programs offer care for pregnant persons, and some counties have no obstetric care or addiction care resources available at all,” Kristin Prewitt, M.D., M.P.H., fellow in OHSU’s section of addiction medicine and department of maternal-fetal medicine, and the study’s co-author.“Evidence shows that linking patients to care earlier improves outcomes. If we’re aware early on that an individual faces these additional risks, we can ensure theyand ultimately when they move onto pediatric care with their child.”This work is already underway in Oregon. Recently, the Oregon Perinatal Collaborative, or OPC, and their partner, Comagine Health, received long-term funding to improve the delivery of substance-use care to pregnant people in inpatient and outpatient settings.Starting in the new year, health systems across the state can sign up to work with OPC to address existing gaps in care and create solutions that better serve the complex needs of individuals and families. These changes will allow patients who need obstetric and substance-use care simultaneously to receive wholistic services in a non-stigmatized environment.Prewitt says these efforts will impact patients and their families long after pregnancy and delivery. “Here in Oregon, we have a huge problem of family separation due to addiction, and it’s because we don’t have adequate access to treatment and care,” she said. “We hope our research contributes to the important conversations happening in our state around the issues of addiction and maternal health care and helps create change to better the health and stability of families.”Source-Eurekalert