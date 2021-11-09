  • English (US)
    Sharing Vaccine Selfies can Boost Acceptance Among Public

    by Shravanthi Vikram on September 11, 2021 at 4:12 PM

    The vaccination for covid-19 started in December 2020, and the pictures of celebrities, health care workers and politicians taking the vaccine shots were posted on social media and other online platforms. At the same time misinformation about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine was also posted on social media by vaccination opponents. This survey was published in the journal Psychology & Health .

    According to the scholars the vaccine selfies when done in the right method is an effective and ethical way to control the pandemic.
    According to the theory of normative conduct, humans are natural social species who tend to observe what others do. Social media is a platform where people can share their reactions and thoughts about everything. At the same time it receives lot of criticisms. Hence social media can both be positive and negative.

    According to Muhammad Ittefaq - co author "As social scientists, we observe behaviors on topics such as health, and we often see how people are chiming in or reacting to certain health issues. When we started to see people posting vaccine selfies on social media, we also saw the debate whether it is a good idea to share them or not,"
    Scholars say that social media acts as a catalyst where misinformation on vaccines are spread. They say that the selfies appearing can act as a foundation for spreading positive news about the vaccine.

    The people who post selfies have several key motives like; to indicate to others that they are vaccinated and to invite loved ones to get vaccinated.

    Abwao said "When you put your picture out there and people can see your face, it's a sign to your friends, family, social circle and people who trust you that you are vaccinated," We've seen many times social media as a place where trends are set, especially with people mimicking behavior. It's much like fashion. Everybody wants to have the latest. It doesn't matter when you got it. People in many places around the world are still excited and posting these selfies. The conversation will be relevant for a long time."

    Researchers have cautioned regarding posting the photos, not to share personal information, and location on social media.

    Source: Medindia
