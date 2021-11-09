Sharing Vaccine Selfies can Boost Acceptance Among Public

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Muhammad Ittefaq - co author "As social scientists, we observe behaviors on topics such as health, and we often see how people are chiming in or reacting to certain health issues. When we started to see people posting vaccine selfies on social media, we also saw the debate whether it is a good idea to share them or not,"Scholars say that social media acts as a catalyst where misinformation on vaccines are spread. They say that theThe people who post selfies have several key motives like; to indicate to others that they are vaccinated and to invite loved ones to get vaccinated.Abwao said "When you put your picture out there and people can see your face, it's a sign to your friends, family, social circle and people who trust you that you are vaccinated," We've seen many times social media as a place where trends are set, especially with people mimicking behavior. It's much like fashion. Everybody wants to have the latest. It doesn't matter when you got it. People in many places around the world are still excited and posting these selfies. The conversation will be relevant for a long time."Researchers have cautioned regarding posting the photos, not to share personal information, and location on social media.Source: Medindia