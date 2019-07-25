'Sharenting' may Put Your Kid's Safety at Risk

Font : A- A+



Parents sharing photos and news about their kids on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter might be infringing on their privacy, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Public Policy and Marketing.

'Sharenting' may Put Your Kid's Safety at Risk



The researchers found evidence that women's feelings of vulnerability about being a mother are linked to their posting on social media.



Show Full Article





The women who participated in the research articulated a variety of risk factors for vulnerability - a changing body, a changing view of self, new responsibilities associated with motherhood, demands of nursing, exhaustion, and issues such as postpartum depression or anxiety.



"Posting about their experiences and sharing personal information about themselves and their children served as a coping strategy, primarily related to seeking affirmation/social support or relief from parents stress/anxiety/depression," the researchers wrote.



The research was carried out by Alexa K. Fox from the University of Akron and Mariea Grubbs Hoy from the University of Tennessee - both in the US.



The researchers suggest the need for enhanced governmental guidance to protect children's online privacy from commercial entities.



They also suggest that parents need more education about the consequences of sharing their children's personal information.



"Today's parents, many of whom grew up sharing their own lives on social media, may not comprehend the full impact and potential consequences of posting such information about their children," the researchers wrote.



Source: IANS Those posts sometimes include their children's personally identifiable information, such as names, birthdates, and photographs, showed the findings.The women who participated in the research articulated a variety of risk factors for vulnerability - a changing body, a changing view of self, new responsibilities associated with motherhood, demands of nursing, exhaustion, and issues such as postpartum depression or anxiety."Posting about their experiences and sharing personal information about themselves and their children served as a coping strategy, primarily related to seeking affirmation/social support or relief from parents stress/anxiety/depression," the researchers wrote.The research was carried out by Alexa K. Fox from the University of Akron and Mariea Grubbs Hoy from the University of Tennessee - both in the US.The researchers suggest the need for enhanced governmental guidance to protect children's online privacy from commercial entities.They also suggest that parents need more education about the consequences of sharing their children's personal information."Today's parents, many of whom grew up sharing their own lives on social media, may not comprehend the full impact and potential consequences of posting such information about their children," the researchers wrote.Source: IANS The researchers found evidence that women's feelings of vulnerability about being a mother are linked to their posting on social media.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement