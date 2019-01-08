medindia

Shame, Guilt can Affect Work of Asthma Sufferers

by Iswarya on  August 1, 2019 at 2:10 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Shame and guilt for using inhalers at work prevents people with asthma from working to their full potential, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Asthma and Allergy.
Shame, Guilt can Affect Work of Asthma Sufferers
Shame, Guilt can Affect Work of Asthma Sufferers

It is not just respiratory symptoms or a feeling of tiredness that asthma sufferers have to face daily, many of them even have to deal with shame and a sense of guilt using inhalers at work, preventing them from working to their full potential, new research has found.

Show Full Article


The World Health Organization estimates that 235 million people around the world suffer from asthma.

The study showed that asthma sufferers are missing nearly one-tenth of work hours due to their symptoms, which also results in a loss of productivity and affects their emotional well being.

On an average, three out of four workers could not work to their full potential, showed the survey of over 1,500 symptomatic asthma patients across six countries -- Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, Spain, and the UK.

Overall, total work productivity dropped by one third (36 percent) due to asthma.

"But, what struck us most was the emotional response to asthma in the workplace," said Kevin Gruffydd-Jones from Box Surgery in Britain.

The study results found that on an average, up to one-tenth (9.3 percent) of work hours were missed in a single week because of workers' asthma symptoms.

Asthma sufferers in India too face similar challenges, according to doctors.

"One cannot ignore the environment and other related conditions which in any case can go against the patient; she/he has to be prepared all the time with medications, inhalers, and other prescriptions," said Navneet Sood, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Dharmshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Delhi.

"Strong will power is needed to continue with normal daily life as being careless is not an option," Sood told IANS.

Asthma patients often feel inferior and disadvantaged compared to their non-symptomatic colleagues.

"Being an asthma patient one is prone to minor or major attacks. A large number of patients have to be on daily treatment to keep symptoms under control," Gyandeep Mangal, Senior Consultant in Respiratory Medicine at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in Delhi, told IANS.

"The disease affects the daily life of an individual where she/he has to take a number of precautions for their well being along with medications and at the same time have to continue with their jobs, home tasks, and other work," he added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Occupational Asthma

Occupational Asthma (OA) is a lung disorder that occurs due to exposure to toxic substances at the workplace. The mainstay of management of OA is reduction of exposure to the toxic substances.

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Asthma Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Churg-Strauss Syndrome Tests for Asthma Stay Well This Winter Occupational Asthma 

What's New on Medindia

FDA Approves First Nasally Administered Drug for Severe Hypoglycemia

Health Benefits of Ginger

New Material Could Make Removal of Colon Polyps Much Easier: Here's How
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive