SGLT2 Inhibitors Provide Kidney, Heart Protection

by Angela Mohan on November 9, 2021 at 9:42 AM
SGLT2 Inhibitors Provide Kidney, Heart Protection

Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors can provide kidney- and cardiovascular-related benefits for people with diabetes, apart from lowering the blood glucose levels.

New study examined if such benefits are also experienced by individuals with type 1 diabetes. The findings will be presented online at ASN Kidney Week 2021.

The study applied the Steno Type 1 Risk Engines, validated prediction models for cardiovascular disease and kidney failure in people with type 1 diabetes, to 3,660 adults with type 1 diabetes who were treated from 2001 to 2016.

SGLT2 inhibitors usage was linked to a 6.1% lower risk of cardiovascular disease over 5 years and with a 5.3% lower risk of kidney failure.

"In our study, we have shown significant risk reductions for cardiovascular disease and kidney failure with SGLT2 inhibitor treatment in type 1 diabetes," said lead author Elisabeth Stougaard, PhD, of Steno Diabetes Center, in Copenhagen.

"Our model provides an estimate of benefit that may balance the risks associated with use of SGLT2 inhibitors in type 1 diabetes."



Source: Medindia
