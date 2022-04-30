Sexual Differences Linked to Varying Rates of Depression

Sexual orientation is associated with varying rates of depression during physician training as per a study published in the journal JAMA Health Forum. The team conducted a survey study of 7,013 U.S. medical interns to assess the prevalence and trajectory of depressive symptoms by sexual orientation during physician training.

‘Rates of depression, experienced by sexual minority individuals are higher in the general population when compared to their heterosexual peers.’

Sexual Orientation and Depression

The study hereby provides the mental health status of sexual minority trainees who experience higher rates of mistreatment (harassment and discrimination) and other unique stressors.



However, further data are required to overcome study limitations like the inability to assess different sexual minority subgroups separately or to account for the effects of intersecting identities.



Source: Medindia

It was found thatand that this gap widens throughout training. Moreover, the resident physicians were also found to have a high risk of depression.