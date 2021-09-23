About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Sexual Assault on Women Aftereffects on Brain

by Senthil Kumar on September 23, 2021 at 12:27 PM
Traumatic experiences caused by malicious sexual assaults on women can have an impact on their psychological well-being and pose a risk to their heart problems in the long run, according to a study.

Also, such traumas can be indicators of precursors to some other problems like dementia, strokes, and brain-related issues as these women age. That is the outline of the study results to be presented today at the annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS).



So far, there has hardly been any research conducted to decode the link between sexual assaults and the traumatic experiences that women undergo as a result. There is an exception, though. A study was conducted by the University of Pittsburgh to investigate the correlation between sexual assaults in women and the lesions in the brain, which are termed the White Matter Hyperintensities (WMHs).

As a result of the analysis and study, the markers for small vessel disease in the brain were figured out because of increased WMH levels due to trauma. These are detected in the brain far earlier (even decades before) in a person experiencing problems like strokes or dementia.

Of the 150 women in middle age who were subjected to the study, about 68% of these women had gone through trauma at least. Among those women who were traumatized, more than 23% of them were sexually assaulted.

Researchers conclude that women experiencing trauma are susceptible to getting more markers (WMHs) that are precursors to the brain and cardiovascular problems. Despite being treated for post-traumatic symptoms and depression, these women had a significant number of markers. The studysuggests that sexual assaults on women can seriously traumatize women and impair their cognitive function perpetually.

"The results of this study are noteworthy in that sexual assault is an unfortunate, yet all-too-common, experience for women; national data indicate that, on average, up to a third of women have had this experience. This distressing experience is not only important for women's mental health but also their brain health. This work is a major step toward identifying a novel risk factor for stroke and dementia among women, "says Dr. Rebecca Thurston, from the University of Pittsburgh and lead author of the study."

"Identifying early warning signs of stroke and dementia are critical to providing effective intervention," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director. "Studies like this one provide important information about the long-term effects of traumatic experiences on a woman's overall well-being and mental health."



Source: Medindia
