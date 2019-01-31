medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Severity of Dengue can be Predicted Through 20 Genes

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 31, 2019 at 9:14 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An individual's likelihood to develop a severe form of dengue fever could be comprehended by studying his/her genes. Researchers, including one of an Indian-origin, have identified 20 genes that can predict dengue risk with 80 percent accuracy.
Severity of Dengue can be Predicted Through 20 Genes
Severity of Dengue can be Predicted Through 20 Genes

The team from Standford University in the US, identified a gene-expression pattern that predicts which people infected with dengue -- a mosquito-borne virus that can cause fever and joint pain, among other symptoms -- are at highest risk for developing a severe form of the illness.

Every year, between 200 million and 400 million people in tropical and subtropical regions of the world contract dengue fever, and about 500,000 of those cases are fatal.

For the most part, people with the disease recover after receiving some fluids and a few days' rest, said Purvesh Khatri, Associate Professor at the varsity.

"But there's a smaller subset of patients who get severe dengue, and right now we don't know how to tell the difference," Khatri said.

Anywhere from 5 to 20 per cent of dengue cases will advance to severe.

Currently, to diagnose severe dengue the doctors wait to observe specific symptoms and results of laboratory tests that typically emerge in the late stages of the disease.

"These practices are not nearly sensitive or accurate enough, and some patients end up admitted to the hospital unnecessarily, while others are discharged prematurely," said Shirit Einav, Associate Professor.

The new set of genes, reported in the Cell Reports journal, can help identify predictive biomarkers that can help doctors reliably gauge the likelihood of severe dengue in patients who are newly symptomatic and use that information to provide more accurate care to help guide therapeutic clinical studies and, in the future, to guide treatment decisions.

The genes could serve as a basis for a targeted therapy for dengue, Einav said - but that's far on the horizon.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important do's and don'ts for dengue fever.

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Papaya Leaves' Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue

Carica papaya leaves juice or extract increases platelet counts in cases of dengue fever. Papaya leaves protect the bone marrow.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Weaver Syndrome Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Dengue Vaccine 

What's New on Medindia

Secret Weight Loss Tips for the Elderly

The Fruit in News - Guava

Facial Nerve Decompression
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive