Severe Pregnancy Sickness Raises Mental Health Risks by 50%

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 20 2025 6:10 PM

Severe pregnancy sickness is linked to a higher risk of serious mental health conditions, new research reveals.

Many pregnant women experience nausea, but for some, the condition becomes extreme. This severe form, called hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), affects up to 3.6% of pregnancies and can lead to dehydration, weight loss, and hospitalization. Unlike ordinary morning sickness, HG can leave women feeling isolated, anxious, and struggling to cope ().

When Morning Sickness Becomes Dangerous

A major global study of 476,857 pregnant women found that HG significantly increases the risk of mental health problems. Women with HG were:
    50% more likely to develop conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and psychosis.
  • Twice as likely to experience eating disorders and Wernicke’s encephalopathy (a brain disorder caused by vitamin B1 deficiency).
  • 2.7 times more likely to suffer from post-partum depression.
These findings highlight that HG is not just a physical illness—it can severely affect mental health too.


Why Severity Doesn’t Always Match the Struggle

Surprisingly, the study discovered that women who had the more severe form of HG (with dehydration or metabolic imbalance) had a lower incidence of depression as compared to women with milder HG. This demonstrates that mental health risks are not necessarily proportional to the physical ones; thus, all women with HG ought to be assessed in terms of emotional well-being, not necessarily those who seem to be more physically impaired.


A Call for Better Care

Professionals emphasize that HG women require integrative care—physical and psychological support. The identification of symptoms of depression, anxiety, or psychosis at an early stage of the illness can assist physicians in offering timely treatment and safeguarding the health of the mother and infant.

This research bridges the gap between what women with HG have always complained of—feeling overwhelmed and unsupported—and what doctors have only recently acknowledged as the danger of serious mental illness. Through creating awareness, the researchers believe that the care would be better, and no woman would be left alone, unheard, and untreated because of pregnancy sickness!

References:
  1. Severe pregnancy sickness raises risk of mental health conditions by over 50% - (https://www.kcl.ac.uk/news/severe-pregnancy-sickness-raises-risk-of-mental-health-conditions-by-over-50)


Source- King's College London
