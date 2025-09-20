Severe Pregnancy Sickness Raises Mental Health Risks by 50%

Severe pregnancy sickness is linked to a higher risk of serious mental health conditions, new research reveals.

Women with HG face a 2.7 times higher risk of post-partum depression—proof that pregnancy health is both physical and mental.

When Morning Sickness Becomes Dangerous

50% more likely to develop conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and psychosis. Twice as likely to experience eating disorders and Wernicke's encephalopathy (a brain disorder caused by vitamin B1 deficiency).

to experience eating disorders and Wernicke’s encephalopathy (a brain disorder caused by vitamin B1 deficiency). 2.7 times more likely to suffer from post-partum depression.

Why Severity Doesn’t Always Match the Struggle

A Call for Better Care

Many pregnant women experience nausea, but for some, the condition becomes extreme. This severe form, called, affects up toand can lead to dehydration, weight loss, and hospitalization. Unlike ordinary morning sickness, HG can leave women feeling isolated, anxious, and struggling to cope ( ).A major global study offound that HG significantly increases the risk of mental health problems. Women with HG were:These findings highlight that HG is not just a physical illness—it can severely affect mental health too.Surprisingly, the study discovered that women who had the more severe form of HG (with dehydration or metabolic imbalance) had a lower incidence of depression as compared to women with milder HG. This demonstrates that mental health risks are not necessarily proportional to the physical ones; thus, all women with HG ought to be assessed in terms of emotional well-being, not necessarily those who seem to be more physically impaired.Professionals emphasize that HG women require integrative care—physical and psychological support. The identification of symptoms of depression, anxiety, or psychosis at an early stage of the illness can assist physicians in offering timely treatment and safeguarding the health of the mother and infant.This research bridges the gap between what women with HG have always complained of—feeling overwhelmed and unsupported—and what doctors have only recently acknowledged as the danger of serious mental illness. Through creating awareness, the researchers believe that the care would be better, and no woman would be left alone, unheard, and untreated because of pregnancy sickness!Source- King's College London