medindia

Severe Morning Sickness May Up Autism Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 4, 2019 at 11:10 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Is severe morning sickness linked to autism? Yes, a new study highlights that severe vomiting in early pregnancy can put your child at a higher risk of developing autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
Severe Morning Sickness May Up Autism Risk
Severe Morning Sickness May Up Autism Risk

Children whose mothers had hyperemesis gravidarum -- a severe form of a morning sickness -- during pregnancy were 53% more likely to be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, according to Kaiser Permanente research published in the American Journal of Perinatology.

Show Full Article


"This study is important because it suggests that children born to women with hyperemesis may be at an increased risk of autism," said lead study author Darios Getahun, MD, PhD, of Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research and Evaluation.

"Awareness of this association may create the opportunity for earlier diagnosis and intervention in children at risk of autism."

Hyperemesis gravidarum occurs in less than 5% of pregnancies. Affected women experience intense nausea and are unable to keep down food and fluids. This can lead to dangerous dehydration and inadequate nutrition during pregnancy.

To determine the extent of the association between hyperemesis gravidarum and autism spectrum disorder, researchers reviewed electronic health records of nearly 500,000 pregnant women and their children born between 1991 and 2014 at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California. They compared children whose mothers had a diagnosis of hyperemesis gravidarum during pregnancy to those whose mothers did not.

Other findings from the research included:
  • Exposure to hyperemesis gravidarum was associated with increased risk of autism when hyperemesis gravidarum was diagnosed during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy, but not when it was diagnosed only in the third trimester.
  • Exposure to hyperemesis gravidarum was associated with risk of autism regardless of the severity of the mother's hyperemesis gravidarum.
  • The association between hyperemesis gravidarum and autism spectrum disorder was stronger in girls than boys and among whites and Hispanics than among blacks and Pacific Islanders.
  • The medications used to treat hyperemesis gravidarum did not appear to be related to autism risk.

The results are consistent with the hypothesis that women experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum have poor nutritional intake, which may, in turn lead to potential long-term neurodevelopment impairment in their children. The study cannot, however, rule out other possible explanations, such as perinatal exposures to some medications and maternal smoking.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

More Women Use Weed During Pregnancy to Treat Morning Sickness: Study

Marijuana is increasingly used by pregnant women to self-medicate morning sickness, finds a new study.

Home Remedies for Morning Sickness

Morning sickness can mar your joy during first trimester of your pregnancy. Here are some tips on home remedies for morning sickness.

Morning Sickness may Protect the Foetus in Your Womb Against Toxins

For most women, nausea and vomiting subsides by the fourth month of pregnancy. Others may have these symptoms for the entire duration till delivery.

Duchess Kate Undergoes Hypnotherapy to Combat Morning Sickness

Kate Middleton is undergoing hypnotherapy for morning sickness, reveal sources.

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Morning Sickness

“Morning sickness” is a term that is used to refer to the nausea and vomiting that is present in most pregnant women.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

More News on:

AutismRett SyndromeMorning SicknessAcquired Epileptiform Aphasia

What's New on Medindia

Food Insecurity Linked to Higher Risk of Asthma, Diabetes and Hypertension

Prostate Specific Antigen

Chair Yoga Reduces Risk of Falls in Older Adults
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive