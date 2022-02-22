Severe COVID-19 Does Not Care Where You are from

Advertisement

The research team from the University of Michigan and the University of Colorado, used data from more than 2,300 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in 38 hospitals across Michigan from March to December of 2020.People who lived in the most underprivileged ZIP codes were more likely to have severe symptoms such as low blood oxygen levels when admitted, and to need support for failing lungs and other organs through technologies such as ventilators and dialysis once they were in a hospital bed.But"Outcomes at hospital discharge appear equitable for these patients, but the question is, what leads to the initial disparities in seriousness of illness that they arrive with?" said Renuka Tipirneni, M.D., M.S., lead author of the new study and an assistant professor of internal medicine at Michigan Medicine, U-M's academic medical center.More disadvantaged (higher SVI) areas are found across the state and nation, from very rural areas to the centers of cities. In fact, anyone can use this CDC tool to find the SVI of any ZIP code - the numbers range from 0 (lowest level of social vulnerability) to 1 (highest level).In the new study, the researchers divided SVI into four quartiles, and looked at difference in percentages of patients who experienced each type of severe symptom, treatment option and outcome by quartile.Differences of several percentage points emerged for most measures, even after factoring out individual patients' underlying health status.One of the things that policymakers, public health authorities and health systems might want to focus on as a result of the new study is how they make information available to people about when and how they should seek care for worsening COVID-19 symptoms, and when to prioritize seeking that care over anything else.Making information available in multiple languages, and ensuring that outpatient treatment and transportation to appointments are available during the times people need it no matter what their schedule, are two specific things that could make a difference.High, or worse, SVI has also been shown to correlate with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, so once data from 2021 are available through Mi-COVID19, the team will look at how care and outcomes for people with severe COVID-19 changed once vaccines were available.The team is also using the Social Determinants of Health tool created by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality to explore how other factors not included in the standard SVI measure interact with COVID-19 risks and outcomes.Source: Medindia