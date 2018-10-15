Several Kids Developed a Rare Polio-like Illness Across US

The spike of this mysterious disease which made the headlines first in the year 2014 is being scrutinized by the Centers for Disease Control
.
‘A rare polio-like disease known as Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) affects a person’s nervous system, especially the spinal cord. This condition is caused due to several factors such as viruses, environmental toxins, and genetic disorders.’
Read More..
This disease usually occurs in children up to 10 years of age, and it mainly affects the reflexes, muscular function, and spinal cord. According to CDC, AFM can cause paralysis, muscle weakness, respiratory failure or even death.
AFM impacts one out of each million in the United States per year. While the causes are unknown, the CDC does say that the genetic conditions, environmental toxins or viral infections can play a part in its development.
Source: Medindia