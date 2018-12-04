Seven States in the US Report Positive E. Coli Outbreak Cases

Seventeen cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157: H7 infected cases have been reported so far. U.S health officials are trying to find the source of the E. coli O157: H7outbreak, that has apparently spread to seven states in the country. The spread has been estimated to have just four weeks ago. Among the infected, Six have been hospitalized.

People usually get sick after swallowing the germ. Most people develop diarrhea (often bloody), severe stomach cramps and vomiting but if the infection is not so severe, the affected people recover within one week.



‘U.S. Department of Agricultures Food Safety and Inspection Service, FDA, CDC are still investigating the multi-state outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157: H7 infection and since the investigation is still going on, CDC is not recommending that consumers avoid any particular food at this time.’ The infection counts are distributed unequally in all seven states

New Jersey - 6

Idaho - 4

Pennsylvania -2

Connecticut - 2

Washington - 1

Missouri -1

Ohio -1 Sometimes the illness can last longer and thereby it can be more severe, resulting in a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).



No deaths have been reported so far, but a patient has been hospitalized because he developed the hemolytic uremic syndrome.



"State and local public health officials are interviewing ill people to determine what they ate and other exposures in the week before their illness started," the CDC said.



