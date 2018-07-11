medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Seven in 8 Children's Tonsillectomies are Unnecessary, Reveals Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 7, 2018 at 9:14 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Seven in every eight children who have their tonsils removed are unlikely to benefit from the surgery, revealed study by the University of Birmingham. Researchers analysed the electronic medical records of over 1.6 million children from more than 700 UK general practices dating between 2005 and 2016. They found that out of 18,271 children who had their tonsils removed during this time, only 2,144 (11.7 per cent) had enough sore throats to justify surgery.
Seven in 8 Children's Tonsillectomies are Unnecessary, Reveals Study
Seven in 8 Children's Tonsillectomies are Unnecessary, Reveals Study

The researchers at the University's Institute of Applied Health Research concluded that their evidence, published today (Nov 6th) in British Journal of General Practice, showed that annually 32,500 children undergo needless tonsillectomies at a cost to the NHS of Ģ36.9 million.

What's more, they found that many children who might benefit from having their tonsils removed are not having the surgical procedure. They found that of 15,764 children who had records showing sufficient sore throats to undergo a tonsillectomy, just 2,144 (13.6 per cent) actually went on to have one.

Current UK health policy, based on the best scientific evidence, is that to meet the criteria to benefit from a tonsillectomy children must suffer from either more than seven documented sore throats in a year; more than five sore throats per year for two successive years; or three sore throats per year for three successive years.

Tom Marshall, Professor or Public Health and Primary Care at the University of Birmingham, said: "Research shows that children with frequent sore throats usually suffer fewer sore throats over the next year or two. In those children with enough documented sore throats, the improvement is slightly quicker after tonsillectomy, which means surgery is justified.

"But research suggests children with fewer sore throats don't benefit enough to justify surgery, because the sore throats tend to go away anyway.

"Our research showed that most children who had their tonsils removed weren't severely enough affected to justify treatment, while on the other hand, most children who were severely enough affected with frequent sore throats did not have their tonsils removed. The pattern changed little over the 12 year period.

"Children may be more harmed than helped by a tonsillectomy. We found that even among severely affected children only a tiny minority of ever have their tonsils out. It makes you wonder if tonsillectomy ever really essential in any child."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Recommended Reading

Tonsillitis

In Tonsillitis the tonsils are inflamed and swollen and it usually occurs due to bacterial or viral infection.

Tonsillectomy - Surgical Procedure

Extensive information for parents regarding tonsillectomy, a surgical procedure done for removal of tonsils in children.

Antibiotic Use Reduced by Nearly a Third in Patients With Sore Throats Thanks to New Test

Research appearing in the British Medical Journal shows that a new 'clinical score' test for patients with sore throats could reduce the amount of antibiotics prescribed.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive