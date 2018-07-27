medindia
Setback on Karunanidhi’s Health: Statement Issued by Kauvery Hospital

by Iswarya on  July 27, 2018 at 10:07 AM Hospital News
President of DMK party M. Karunanidhi (94 years) is undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection at home, and his health is being monitored by kauvery Hospital doctors.
In a statement issued here, Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Aravindan Selvaraj said there has been a slight decline in Karunanidhi's health due to age-related ailments.

"He is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at his home," Selvaraj said.

He said considering Karunanidhi's health condition, the doctors attending on him have strongly advised restriction of visitors.

Recently Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital for a change of the tracheostomy tube.



Source: IANS

