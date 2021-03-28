by Colleen Fleiss on  March 28, 2021 at 8:39 PM Coronavirus News
Serum Institute's Covovax to be Launched in Sep
The world's biggest COVID-19 vaccine maker Serum Institute of India is hopeful to launch Covovax by September this year, CEO Adar Poonawalla announced on Saturday.

"Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with Novavax and Serum Institute of India," said Adar Poonawalla.

He further said that it has been tested against African and UK variants of Covid-19 and has an overall efficacy of 89 per cent. "Hope to launch by September 2021!" the CEO of world's biggest Covid-19 vaccine maker said.


In August 2020, the two companies announced an agreement under which Novavax had given SII the licence to manufacture and supply the vaccine in low- and middle-income countries.

Source: IANS

