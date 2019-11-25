medindia

Sepsis Survivors Need Follow-up Support: Study

by Iswarya on  November 25, 2019 at 10:02 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hospital mortality rates linked to sepsis have declined over the last decade, raising the number of survivors of sepsis who may experience long-term consequences. Hence, sepsis survivors have expressed a need for advocacy and follow-up support, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Dimensions of Critical Care Nursing.
Sepsis Survivors Need Follow-up Support: Study
Sepsis Survivors Need Follow-up Support: Study

"Sepsis is a devastating and life-threatening illness with serious long-term consequences," said Reba Umberger, lead author of the study and an assistant professor in UTHSC's Acute and Tertiary Care Department.

Show Full Article


Umberger was previously an assistant professor at UT Knoxville, where the study was conducted.

"Our study aims to identify how participants perceive their illness and its aftermath."

Researchers conducted interviews with survivors nearly two years after their admission to an intensive care unit with sepsis. UT Knoxville's Transdisciplinary Phenomenology Research Group, led by Sandra Thomas, a professor of nursing, assisted in analyzing interview transcripts to identify common themes.

The study identified five major themes among survivors: how they survived, blurring of time and counting time by events, helpful versus unhelpful assistance, feeling powerless and striving for control, and survival without full recovery.

"Participants were younger than expected, possibly indicating that those we could not reach were too ill to respond. We knew that survivors could develop post-intensive care syndrome (PICS) as well as increased risk for new infections," said Umberger. "Recovery after sepsis is very individual, and our method of interviewing participants allowed them to direct what stood out as important, so we did not probe about symptoms unless they shared them."

Many participants did report some psychological, physical, and cognitive symptoms associated with PICS, and interviews reflected chronic illness. Most participants were interviewed nearly two years after sepsis, and the majority still expressed the need for a caregiver. Only one participant had returned to work.

"Because of the unique qualitative nature of the in-depth interviews, this study revealed the meaning of the sepsis experience to the participants, which was previously not well understood," said Umberger. "Our recent analysis of the 2015 Nationwide Readmission Database shows that about 18 percent of patients admitted with sepsis experienced at least one readmission with sepsis within three months.

"Care during this period is fragmented, without systematic support for patients after their ICU discharge. My team's next study will target this high-risk period to understand better physical, psychological, cognitive, and immune function recovery, and how peer support may benefit survivors of sepsis and their caregivers," Umberger said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Neutropenic Sepsis

Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil counts develops an infection that spirals out of control if not treated urgently and is usually seen in cancer patients on chemotherapy.

World Sepsis Day - 'Stop Sepsis, Save Lives'

World Sepsis Day (WSD) is observed on the 13th September to raise public awareness about sepsis, a serious and potentially fatal complication of untreated infections, which can be easily prevented with early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Early Use of Antibiotics in Elderly UTI Patients Reduces Risk of Sepsis

Antibiotics used early in elderly patients with urinary tract infection (UTI) reduce the risk of sepsis and death. Therefore, antibiotics should be prescribed immediately in elderly UTI patients.

Sepsis Deaths Can Be Easily Prevented - World Sepsis Day

World sepsis day (WSD) is observed on the 13th September to raise awareness about sepsis which is the leading cause of death due to infection and can be easily prevented by early diagnosis and treatment.

Septicemia

Septicemia or sepsis is a serious illness wherein a patient develops symptoms due to presence of microbes or their toxins in the blood. Septicemia or sepsis is caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi.

More News on:

Septicemia

What's New on Medindia

Plantar Fasciitis

Toddler Constipation

World Antibiotic Awareness Week: Future of Antibiotics Depends on All of Us
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive