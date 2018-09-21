medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Separation of Oil and Vinegar in Salad Dressing May Lead to Prostate Cancer, Solid Tumors

by Iswarya on  September 21, 2018 at 11:08 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Oil and vinegar separation process in salad dressing may lead to solid tumors, like prostate and breast cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Molecular Cell.
Separation of Oil and Vinegar in Salad Dressing May Lead to Prostate Cancer, Solid Tumors
Separation of Oil and Vinegar in Salad Dressing May Lead to Prostate Cancer, Solid Tumors

Researchers found evidence that mutations in the tumor suppressor gene SPOP contribute to cancer by disrupting a process called liquid-liquid phase separation.

Liquid-liquid phase separation is often seen in nature and is the reason why oil and vinegar separate in salad dressing.

SPOP is the most frequently mutated gene in prostate cancer and is altered in other solid tumors. The SPOP protein is part of the cell's protein-recycling machinery. SPOP binds unneeded or unwanted proteins so they can be chemically tagged for destruction. Mutations in SPOP were known to disrupt binding and lead to a buildup of cancer-promoting proteins in sensitive cells. St. Jude research suggests that is not the whole story.

"This study shows for the first time that tumor-suppressor function can be influenced by phase separation and that mutations in the tumor suppressor, in this case, SPOP, disrupt phase separation," said corresponding author Tanja Mittag, Ph.D., an associate member of the St. Jude Department of Structural Biology.

New chapter

The research comes amid growing interest among cell biologists in liquid-liquid phase separation and its role in cellular function, aging, and disease, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders.

Research published in the past five years indicates that cells rely on liquid-liquid phase separation to maintain their equilibrium under changing conditions. Evidence suggests the process works by concentrating or sequestering molecules in borderless compartments. The compartments, called membraneless organelles, are found throughout the cell. While many such compartments have been known for decades, Mittag said recent advances have expanded our understanding of their role in the cellular organization and launched a new era in cell biology. "Some have called it biology 2.0," she said.

Complicated story

Mittag and her colleagues were studying SPOP initially to understand its role in the mechanism of protein degradation better. "The story turned out to be more complicated," she said. That's because SPOP can recognize and bind molecules with multiple binding sites rather than one, a quality known as multi-valency. Those molecules included cancer-promoting proteins like DAXX and androgen receptor, which researchers used in this study.

Researchers showed that when the proteins were expressed together in cells in a laboratory dish, DAXX could trigger liquid-liquid phase separation with SPOP. That caused SPOP and DAXX to move from their location in separate membraneless organelles in the nucleus and rendezvous to form their own border-less compartment.

Enzyme activity

Investigators also reported that enzymatic activity occurred inside the newly formed membraneless organelle. The activity was an indication SPOP was fulfilling its role as a tumor suppressor and tagging DAXX for destruction. "The big question for the field has been what is going on inside these compartments," said co-first author Joel Otero, Ph.D., of the St. Jude Structural Biology department. "This research showed the membraneless organelles are actually promoting a reaction by bringing together SPOP and its substrate, in this case, DAXX, so the reaction can take place."

Liquid-liquid phase separation did not occur when DAXX and mutant SPOP were expressed together in the laboratory. Instead of a shared membraneless organelle, mutant SPOP and DAXX remained isolated in separate compartments. Researchers also found fewer DAXX molecules were chemically tagged (ubiquitinated) for destruction. The results were similar when mutant and normal SPOP were expressed with the androgen receptor, another SPOP binding partner that is associated with cancer promotion.

Activity not just storage

"A lot of previous research has shown cells use membraneless organelles to sequester molecules until they are needed," said first author Jill Bouchard, Ph.D., a St. Jude postdoctoral fellow in the Structural Biology department. "This study showed that activity also occurs inside membraneless organelles," Bouchard explained that without phase separation the process for maintaining protein balance is disrupted. That allows substrate levels, in this case, DAXX levels, to increase with potentially catastrophic results.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Pre-Cancerous Lesions

Pre-Cancerous Lesions

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Pre Cancerous Lesions

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Learn about two different types of brachytherapy used for treating prostate cancer. Get information on the latest advances in the field.

Decipher Test for Prostate Cancer

Decipher Test for Prostate Cancer

Decipher test a genomic test for prostate cancer that determines the aggressiveness of the cancer and helps in planning the treatment course for the cancer.

Drugs for Prostate Cancer

Drugs for Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the main cause of cancer death in men. One of the treatment method includes prescribing chemotherapeutic or hormonal drugs. These are prescribed depending on the type and stage of cancer.

Health Benefits of Egg Oil

Health Benefits of Egg Oil

Egg oil or egg yolk oil is extracted from the yolk of chicken eggs. Find out how egg oil can be used in your beauty regimen, with face packs of egg oil for skin & hair being very popular.

Healthy Salads

Healthy Salads

Salads are healthy foods high in nutrients such as vitamins and minerals and low in calories. Read on for more information on tips for healthy salads and for quick homemade salad recipes.

Low Fat New Year Recipes

Low Fat New Year Recipes

Do you want to enjoy a low fat New Year feast? Here are few recipes to help you eat smart from the break of the year.

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer and it is the sixth leading cause of death in men worldwide.

Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

More News on:

Prostate Cancer Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] Healthy Salads Low Fat New Year Recipes Health Benefits of Egg Oil Medical Management of Prostate Cancer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm is used as a preventive treatment for a migraine headache in adult patients. It ...

 DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal ...

 Gluten-Free Diet: Health Benefits and Recipes

Gluten-Free Diet: Health Benefits and Recipes

Are you gluten intolerant? Stay away from gluten allergy and celiac disease by shifting to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive