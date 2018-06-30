medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

Sensory Prosthesis Allows an Amputee to Pick Up His Granddaughter Again

by Rishika Gupta on  June 30, 2018 at 4:03 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New Sensory Prosthesis enabled a man to hold his granddaughter again. The use of Neural-connected Sensory Prosthesis has been found to add more Functional and Psychosocial Experience of having a real hand. The participants were able to certain tasks such as pick up a child, pick flowers, button a shirt or slice tomatoes properly.
Sensory Prosthesis Allows an Amputee to Pick Up His Granddaughter Again
Sensory Prosthesis Allows an Amputee to Pick Up His Granddaughter Again

The findings of this study are published in the journal of Scientific reports.

In fact, the study asserts that sensory feedback--achieved by direct interfaces attached to the nerves --fundamentally changed how the study participants used their mechanical attachment, "transforming it from a sporadically used tool into a readily and frequently used 'hand.'"

The study was led by a pair of researchers from Case Western Reserve University, who collaborated with scientists from Brown University and partners at U.S. Veterans Affairs sites in Cleveland and Providence, Rhode Island.

In video interviews with Case Western Reserve, the two subjects who took part in the study talk about the impact that using the sensory-enable handmade in their home lives, from being able to pick up a grandchild to pick flowers, button a shirt or slice tomatoes.

Two aspects of the research make it significant: That is was conducted at home without restrictions on how the prosthesis was used; and the significant positive impact of sensory feedback--both functional and psychological--that resulted from extended use of the prosthesis, said lead researcher Dustin Tyler, the Kent H. Smith Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Case Western Reserve.

Researchers have for nearly a decade demonstrated that restored sensation can aid in object identification and manipulation tasks, but that those results were produced in laboratory settings, Tyler said.

"When they're in the lab, many subjects (in previous studies) have described their prosthesis as nothing more than a tool attached to the end of their residual arm," said Tyler, associate director of the Advanced Platform Technology Center at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

"Once home, they'd often end up putting a traditional prosthesis on the shelf. We found the opposite to be true when they had a sense of touch--they didn't want to stop using it."

The subjects in this study used the sensory-enabled prosthesis far longer than the same prosthesis without sensation. One said that giving back the sensory device after the study concluded was "like losing my hand all over again."

In addition to wearing the artificial hand for more time and for more daily tasks when it was sensory enabled, the participants had greater confidence in using the hand to do tasks and to interact with loved ones socially, said Emily Graczyk, a post-doctoral researcher at Case Western Reserve University and lead writer on the new study.

These psychological and emotional impacts of sensation could be critical for improving amputees' quality of life, Graczyk said.

Prosthetic rehabilitation and virtually all research surrounding it has so far focused mostly on restoring physical function--not the psychosocial aspects of using a prosthesis, Tyler and Graczyk wrote in their paper.

Tyler said his research team is next looking at implanting devices to route the neural connections through Bluetooth technology to allow the amputee to "feel" the new hand through wireless connections between themselves and the device.

"When you add sensory feedback technology to something like a prosthetic hand, you add the most important thing that connects us together as humans--touch," Tyler said. "That's a huge difference."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Prosthesis Should Adapt Device Settings to Suit Real-world Tasks

Prosthesis Should Adapt Device Settings to Suit Real-world Tasks

Study highlights the need to consider more real-world tasks in prosthetic development and research.

Non-Invasive Therapy may Help Patients With Severe Bioprosthesis Stenosis to Avoid Surgery

Non-Invasive Therapy may Help Patients With Severe Bioprosthesis Stenosis to Avoid Surgery

Patients with severe bioprosthesis stenosis may benefit from pulsed cavitation ultrasound that can soften the stiff calcified valves and improve the function.

Implanted Neuroprosthesis Improves Walking Ability in Stroke Survivors

Implanted Neuroprosthesis Improves Walking Ability in Stroke Survivors

A surgically implanted neuroprosthesis has led to substantial improvement in walking speed and distance in a patient with limited mobility after a stroke.

Brain Prosthesis Designed to Help People With Memory Loss

Brain Prosthesis Designed to Help People With Memory Loss

Scientists have designed a brain prosthesis to bypass a damaged hippocampal section and provide the next region of the brain with correctly translated memory.

Anal Warts

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Artificial Limbs

Artificial Limbs

Research in the field of bio engineering and advanced amputation procedures have given improved models of artificial limbs that very nearly replicate the functions of real, biological limbs.

Phantom Limb Syndrome

Phantom Limb Syndrome

A phantom limb is a complex phenomenon involving a sensation that an amputated or a missing limb, or an organ, is still attached to the body.

More News on:

Artificial Limbs Anal Warts Phantom Limb Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health ...

 Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...