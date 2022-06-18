Sensor Helps Diagnose Cancer

Lab-On-A-Chip to Detect Cancer

Russian researchers have developed a new hybrid nanophotonic-microfluidic sensor for highly sensitively analyzing liquids and gases at low solution concentrations.The current device consists of nanophotonic optical sensors on a chip combined with microfluidic channels above the sensor surface.Fluids or gases pumped through the channels affect the propagation of optical radiation in the susceptible nanophotonic devices, changing the output's spectral characteristics.By examining these changes, researchers can determine the sample's composition.A special feature of the device is the tiny size of the microfluidic channels that deliver specimens to the sensors.This makes it possible to obtain results from tiny samples, which can be critical when an on-site analysis is not feasible, and specimens must be transported elsewhere for examination.Source: IANS