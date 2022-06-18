Sensor Helps Diagnose Cancer

A nanophotonic-microfluidic sensor developed by researchers helps cancer detection, monitoring, and treatment response assessment.
The study, published in the journal Optics Letters, indicates that the device can identify gases and liquids dissolved at low concentrations with high accuracy.
A 'lab-on-a-chip' is a miniature sensor device capable of performing complex biochemical analysis, which is considered one of the most promising approaches to early cancer detection.
Lab-On-A-Chip to Detect CancerThe current device consists of nanophotonic optical sensors on a chip combined with microfluidic channels above the sensor surface.
Fluids or gases pumped through the channels affect the propagation of optical radiation in the susceptible nanophotonic devices, changing the output's spectral characteristics.
By examining these changes, researchers can determine the sample's composition.
A special feature of the device is the tiny size of the microfluidic channels that deliver specimens to the sensors.
This makes it possible to obtain results from tiny samples, which can be critical when an on-site analysis is not feasible, and specimens must be transported elsewhere for examination.
Source: IANS