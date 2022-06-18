About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Sensor Helps Diagnose Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on June 18, 2022 at 10:30 PM
A nanophotonic-microfluidic sensor developed by researchers helps cancer detection, monitoring, and treatment response assessment.

The study, published in the journal Optics Letters, indicates that the device can identify gases and liquids dissolved at low concentrations with high accuracy.

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer and it is the sixth leading cause of death in men worldwide.
A 'lab-on-a-chip' is a miniature sensor device capable of performing complex biochemical analysis, which is considered one of the most promising approaches to early cancer detection.

Russian researchers have developed a new hybrid nanophotonic-microfluidic sensor for highly sensitively analyzing liquids and gases at low solution concentrations.

Lab-On-A-Chip to Detect Cancer

The current device consists of nanophotonic optical sensors on a chip combined with microfluidic channels above the sensor surface.
Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about cancer.
Fluids or gases pumped through the channels affect the propagation of optical radiation in the susceptible nanophotonic devices, changing the output's spectral characteristics.

By examining these changes, researchers can determine the sample's composition.

A special feature of the device is the tiny size of the microfluidic channels that deliver specimens to the sensors.

This makes it possible to obtain results from tiny samples, which can be critical when an on-site analysis is not feasible, and specimens must be transported elsewhere for examination.

Source: IANS
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.
Cancer Must Know Facts

A list of Must Know Top 12 Cancer Facts of the World.
