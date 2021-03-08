by Karishma Abhishek on  August 3, 2021 at 8:39 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Seniors may Fight Off Risk Factors of Obesity Through Lifestyle Changes
Vascular health in older adults with obesity can be drastically improved by small lifestyle changes, as per a study at the Wake Forest School of Medicine, published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.

The study team included 160 sedentary adults (74% female and 73% white), with age group between 65 to 79 years (average age of 69 years) and obesity - defined as a body mass index of 30 to 45 kg/m2.

Three intervention groups - exercise only, exercise plus moderate calorie restriction, or exercise plus more intensive calorie restriction were randomly assigned to each one of the participants for 20 weeks.


The aerobic exercise training was given to the participants for four days a week at the Geriatric Research Center at Wake Forest School of Medicine. The vascular health was assessed using cardiac MRI.

Benefits of Physical Fitness

One of the important positive measures of vascular health is a significant improvement in aortic stiffness. This was achievable by just eliminating 200 calories a day combined with 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise four days a week.

"We were surprised to find that moderate caloric reduction and aerobic activity had a better effect on arteries than exercise with a more restrictive diet. These relatively small changes should be manageable for people and more sustainable over the long term," says lead study author Tina E. Brinkley, Ph.D., associate professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Moreover, the study also found that weight loss of approximately 10% of total body weight or about 20 pounds over the five-month study period was associated with significant improvements in aortic stiffness, especially among those group on exercise plus moderate calorie restriction group.

Along with these, changes in body mass index, total fat mass, body fat, abdominal fat, and waist circumference were also more in this group. None of the other two groups demonstrated significant changes.

"Our findings indicate that these moderate lifestyle changes may help reduce aortic stiffness and improve overall vascular health in older adults," says Brinkley.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.
READ MORE
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityBulimia NervosaBody Mass IndexLiposuctionLiverBattle of the BulgeDiabesityHunger Fullness and Weight ControlDiet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss