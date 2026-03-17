Selfish Chromosomes Seize Sperm Genes to Bias Inheritance

Some chromosomes destroy rival sperm cells by using a specific gene meant to check for health, ensuring they get inherited.

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Selfish chromosomes exploit a germline checkpoint to eliminate competing gametes



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How Does the Overdrive Gene Act as a Sperm Quality Checkpoint?

What is the History of the Overdrive (Ovd) Gene Discovery?

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Selfish chromosomes exploit a germline checkpoint to eliminate competing gametes - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-68254-7)

, a natural sperm quality control checkpoint.The research from the University of Utah shows that while the, these rogue chromosomes hijack it to destroy rival sperm cells, ensuring they are passed to the next generation.(The findings reveal the biology behind segregation distortion,The team observed the scheme in two Drosophila species, each carrying completely different selfish chromosomes, which suggests that multiple genetic systems may evolve independently to exploit the same Ovd pathway.“This is the first time that the same gene has been shown to be crucial for eliminating gametes by multiple independent selfish chromosomes,” said Jackson Ridges, U biologist and lead author of the study. “.”Scientists first discoveredin the 1920s while studying the fruit fly Drosophila obscura. Since then, the phenomenon has been found across the animal kingdom, from, yet its underlying mechanisms have remained unknown.While humans lack an exact genetic equivalent, a similar quality-control process may exist that uses different machinery.“How selfish genes can cause sterility has been a long-standing mystery in field of speciation,” said Nitin Phadnis, associate professor at the U and senior author of the study.“By going for a deep understanding of how Overdriveworks, we inadvertently opened up entirely new directions of research into.”Nearly 20 years ago, then grad student Phadnis and mentor H. Allen Orr first identified Ovd as an element in male sterility and segregation distortion in hybrids between two Drosophila species. Their 2009 paper revealed that the gene could block competing sperm from forming.. He explored other topics as a post doc, but Ovd never left his mind.“A big question in evolutionary genetics is, ‘What is the engine that drives genes to evolve such that organisms diverge into new species—internal genetic conflict or organismal adaptation? Our Overdrive discovery was the first clear, direct link between the two phenomena,” Phadnis said. “When I started my own lab, it was time to pick it back up, but this time we wanted to get at how it actually works.” First, the researchers tackled whether Ovd was essential to sperm production. Jackson Ridges, doctoral student in the Phadnis lab, led the experiments.“I wanted to look for a way that we can show this isn’t just some weird selfish chromosome stuff going on. This is a genuine physiological phenomenon that we’re investigating,” Ridges said.The group knocked out the Ovd gene in D. pseudoobscura and D. melanogaster to test two different, completely independent selfish chromosomes. Surprisingly,“This got us thinking, ‘What other genes work like this?’” Ridges said. Thecame to mind.. Flies without P53 are fine unless there’s a problem to genome integrity.“Maybe Ovd’s only role is to recognize damage and remove those cells. But if there’s no damage, everything’s fine without it,” Ridges said. “It was the primary way we could connect all these findings that didn’t make intuitive sense, at first.”To test their theory, they used a well-known temperature threshold beyond which fruit flies can’t reproduce. At temperatures greater than 31º C, all male Drosophila go sterile, but no one knew why.After exposing normal flies and flies without Ovd to a high-temperature bacterial incubator for one week, the normal fly stock was sterile while the males without Ovd produced progeny.“That was the final nail in the coffin—. When you remove the blocker, then the selfish behavior goes away,” Phadnis said. “.”The team’s next steps are to knock out Overdrive in different Drosophila species to assess how many other selfish chromosomes in different species operate through this system of hijacking the Overdrive checkpoint.Source-Eurekalert