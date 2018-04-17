Self Regulation in Children, Adolescents Promotes Better Health and Well-being

Randomized trials evaluating self regulating interventions found that a wide-range of programs to help children and adolescents with self-regulation were effective.

Self-regulation includes the ability to control emotions, avoid inappropriate or aggressive actions, and engage in self-directed learning. Self-regulation is important for maintaining health and well-being throughout life.



‘A wide-range of programs including mindfulness and yoga, family-based, exercise-based and social and personal skills programs were found to be effective in maintaining health and well-being throughout life.’ Forty nine randomized trials evaluating self-regulation interventions, which included 23,098 children and adolescents from age 2 to 17 identified in a review of all studies published through July 2016 were studied; interventions were curriculum-based, mindfulness and yoga, family-based, exercise-based, and social and personal skills programs.



The study measures self-regulation outcomes in children and adolescents.



This was a systematic review and meta-analysis. A meta-analysis combines the results of multiple studies identified in a systematic review and quantitatively summarizes the overall association between the same exposure and outcomes across all studies.



The study's lead author was Anuja Pandey, M.D., of University College London Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, United Kingdom.



Limitations of the study are that self-regulation outcomes were not uniform and not uniformly reported.







