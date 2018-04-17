medindia
Self Regulation in Children, Adolescents Promotes Better Health and Well-being

by Thilaka Ravi on  April 17, 2018 at 6:57 PM General Health News
Randomized trials evaluating self regulating interventions found that a wide-range of programs to help children and adolescents with self-regulation were effective.
Self Regulation in Children, Adolescents Promotes Better Health and Well-being

Self-regulation includes the ability to control emotions, avoid inappropriate or aggressive actions, and engage in self-directed learning. Self-regulation is important for maintaining health and well-being throughout life.

Forty nine randomized trials evaluating self-regulation interventions, which included 23,098 children and adolescents from age 2 to 17 identified in a review of all studies published through July 2016 were studied; interventions were curriculum-based, mindfulness and yoga, family-based, exercise-based, and social and personal skills programs.

The study measures self-regulation outcomes in children and adolescents.

This was a systematic review and meta-analysis. A meta-analysis combines the results of multiple studies identified in a systematic review and quantitatively summarizes the overall association between the same exposure and outcomes across all studies.

The study's lead author was Anuja Pandey, M.D., of University College London Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, United Kingdom.

Limitations of the study are that self-regulation outcomes were not uniform and not uniformly reported.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

It is natural for children to throw tantrums, but how parents react to such situations makes all the difference in the life of a family.

It is important to teach kids what is healthy eating and how to eat healthy. Healthy eating tips for kids must include creative recipes and presentations.

Regular family dinners help adolescents to improve their behavior and well being, according to Canadian researchers.

The brain is the most amazing and complex organ in this universe and has billions of nerve cells called as neurons. Medindia brings to you the top brain facts.

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Find out more about the best health tips that help you stay happy physically, mentally and emotionally.

Therapeutic drug monitoring is measuring drug concentrations at specific intervals in a patient's ...

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

Safflower oil is packed with health benefits for nearly every tissue and system of our body. Adding ...

