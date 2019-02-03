medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Self-Powered, Fireproof Sensor Can Track Firefighters in Burning Buildings

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 2, 2019 at 11:54 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly created a self-powered, fireproof sensor can track the movements of firefighters, steelworkers, miners, and others who work beyond the line of sight in hazardous environments, reports a new study.
Self-Powered, Fireproof Sensor Can Track Firefighters in Burning Buildings
Self-Powered, Fireproof Sensor Can Track Firefighters in Burning Buildings

McMaster researchers, working with partners at other universities, have created a motion-powered, fireproof sensor that can track the movements of firefighters, steelworkers, miners, and others who work in high-risk environments where they cannot always be seen.

The low-cost sensor is about the size of a button-cell watch battery and can easily be incorporated into the sole of a boot or under the arm of a jacket - wherever motion creates a pattern of constant contact and release to generate the power the sensor needs to operate.

The sensor uses triboelectric, or friction-generated, charging, harvesting electricity from movement in much the same way that a person in socks picks up static electricity walking across a carpet.

The sensor can track the movement and location of a person in a burning building, a mineshaft or other hazardous environment, alerting someone outside if the movement ceases.

The key material in the sensor, a new carbon aerogel nanocomposite, is fireproof, and the device never needs charging from a power source.

"If somebody is unconscious and you are unable to find them, this could be very useful," says Ravi Selvaganapathy, a professor of mechanical engineering who oversaw the project. "The nice thing is that because it is self-powered, you don't have to do anything. It scavenges power from the environment."

The research team - from McMaster, UCLA and University of Chemistry and Technology Prague - describes the new sensor in a paper published in the journal Nano Energy.

The researchers explain that previously developed self-powered sensors have allowed similar tracking, but their materials break down at high temperatures, rendering them useless,

A self-powered sensor is necessary in extreme heat because most batteries also break down in high temperatures. The researchers have successfully tested the new technology at temperatures up to 300C - the temperature where most types of wood start to burn - without any loss of function.

"It's exciting to develop something that could save someone's life in the future," said co-author Islam Hassan, a McMaster Ph.D. student in mechanical engineering. If firefighters use our technology and we can save someone's life, that would be great."

The researchers hope to work with a commercial partner to get the technology to market.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Are Firefighters at Increased Risk of Heart Attacks?

Exposure to extreme heat and physical exertion during simulated fire suppression increases the risk of myocardial injury in healthy firefighters.

'Fire to Fight Fire' Strategy to Combat Infections May Backfire

The strategy of introducing less virulent strains into a population of pathogenic strains can increase severity of the disease.

Prenatal Forest Fire Exposure Can Cause Stunting in Children

Mother's exposure to forest fire smoke during pregnancy can cause stunting in children, reveals a new study.

World Trade Center Responders at Higher Risk for Head, Neck Cancers

World Trade Center (WTC) responders are more likely to have human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancers, reveals a new study.

Pain Management for Burn Injuries

Pain management after a burn injury deals with how to treat the burn pain starting with the acute injury, through the healing and up to the rehabilitation phase.

Paresthesias

Paresthesia is a condition of altered nerve sensation in the form of burning, prickling, numbness or itching in the absence of a stimulus.

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

More News on:

Trauma Care Pain Management for Burn Injuries Paresthesias 

What's New on Medindia

Surprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies

Health Benefits of Palm Sugar

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive