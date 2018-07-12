Self Harm Training Among Staff Members at School Not Adequate: Study

Font : A- A+



Staff training on self-harm not adequate among schools finds a new study. It was found that only 53 percent of schools had received staff training on self-harm.

Self Harm Training Among Staff Members at School Not Adequate: Study



In a survey-based study of 153 secondary schools in England and Wales, staff stated that adolescent self-harm is a significant concern, but emotional health and wellbeing is the primary health priority for schools. In the Child & Adolescent Mental Health study, counseling was seen as the most useful school-based provision to respond to adolescent self-harm.



‘Lack of time, lack of resources, lack of staff training and time, and fear of encouraging self-harm amongst adolescents have been found to be the major, that need to addressed to stop adolescent self-harm in schools.’ Only 53 percent of schools had received staff training on self-harm, with only 22 percent of these schools rating the adequacy of training as high.



Key barriers to addressing adolescent self-harm in schools were lack of time, lack of resources, lack of staff training and time, and fear of encouraging self-harm amongst adolescents.



"Adolescent self-harm is a major concern in the UK, and our study reports the extent to which schools are involved in managing incidents of disclosure or detection. Rather worryingly, school staff are not yet receiving comprehensive training to support students. We need to do more to address this, particularly given some schools' fear of encouraging students to engage in self-harming practices," said lead author Dr. Rhiannon Evans, of Cardiff University, in the UK. "There are also positive findings from the study, however, not least the extent to which schools see themselves as an appropriate site to provide prevention and intervention activities."



Source: Eurekalert In a survey-based study of 153 secondary schools in England and Wales, staff stated that adolescent self-harm is a significant concern, but emotional health and wellbeing is the primary health priority for schools. In the Child & Adolescent Mental Health study, counseling was seen as the most useful school-based provision to respond to adolescent self-harm.Only 53 percent of schools had received staff training on self-harm, with only 22 percent of these schools rating the adequacy of training as high.Key barriers to addressing adolescent self-harm in schools were lack of time, lack of resources, lack of staff training and time, and fear of encouraging self-harm amongst adolescents."Adolescent self-harm is a major concern in the UK, and our study reports the extent to which schools are involved in managing incidents of disclosure or detection. Rather worryingly, school staff are not yet receiving comprehensive training to support students. We need to do more to address this, particularly given some schools' fear of encouraging students to engage in self-harming practices," said lead author Dr. Rhiannon Evans, of Cardiff University, in the UK. "There are also positive findings from the study, however, not least the extent to which schools see themselves as an appropriate site to provide prevention and intervention activities."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement