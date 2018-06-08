Number of adolescent girls admitted to hospital in England for self-harm has doubled when compared to 20 years ago, according to NHS data. The data revealed girls being admitted to hospital was higher, but the similar rise was not seen in boys.

Self-harm Cases Double Among Teenage Girls in UK

‘Hospital admission of young girls for self-harm doubled in 20 years when compared to boys resulting from the demands and needs of modern-day life.’

The statistics were described as "heartbreaking" by Charity, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and alerted that the sharp rise of self-harm among youngsters is due to the burden of school work and influence of social media.Sadly these numbers are not surprising as many children are being forced to self-harm as a way of dealing with the pressures and needs of modern-day life, reported Childline services.An important step in stopping the children from self-harm is to ensure every youngster to feel confident and that they will be supported when they speak up which can end the vicious cycle.15,376 counseling sessions were given by NSPCC about self-harm last year, and an additional Ģ300 million would be funded to provide more help in schools, including educating staff to support children faster.Source: Medindia