medindia

Sedentary Lifestyle May Up Early Death Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 3, 2019 at 11:42 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Living a sedentary life and too much sitting can increase the risk of early death, reports a new study. However, daily exercise can boost your health and make you live happy and longer.
Sedentary Lifestyle May Up Early Death Risk
Sedentary Lifestyle May Up Early Death Risk

Sedentary lifestyle for 20 years is associated with a two times risk of premature death as compared to those who lead a healthy life, according to a new study.

Show Full Article


"Our findings imply that to get the maximum health benefits of physical activity in terms of protection against premature all-cause and cardiovascular death, you need to continue being physically active," said the study's author Trine Moholdt from the Norwegian University.

This study aimed to assess how changes in physical activity over 22 years were related to subsequent death from all causes and cardiovascular disease.

The HUNT study invited all residents of Norway aged 20 and older to participate in 1984-1986, 1995-1997 and 2006-2008.

At all three time points, individuals were asked about their frequency and duration of leisure-time physical activity.

The current study used the data from the first and third surveys.

A total of 23,146 men and women were included in the analysis. Physical activity was categorized as inactive, moderate -- less than two hours a week and high -- two or more hours per week.

Physical activity data were linked to information on deaths until the end of 2013 using the Norwegian Cause of Death Registry.

The risk of death in each physical activity group was compared to the reference group -- those who reported a high level of exercise during both surveys.

Compared to the reference group, people who were inactive in both 1984-1986 and 2006-2008 had a 2-fold higher likelihood of all-cause death and 2.7-fold greater risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

Those with moderate activity at both time points had 60 per cent and 90 per cent raised risks of all-cause and cardiovascular deaths, respectively, compared to the reference group.

"Our data indicate that you can compensate for a previously inactive lifestyle and the sooner you get active, the sooner you will see positive results," said Moholdt.

The study was presented at the ESC Congress 2019 in Paris.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Regular Exercise May Reduce Death Risk Caused by Too Much Sitting

Regular exercise may offset the death risk caused by too much sitting. So, make sure to replace your daily sitting time with walking or vigorous physical activity to live longer.

Too Much Sitting Kills Nearly 50,000 People Every Year in the UK

Are you sitting too much? Spending too much time sitting down causes nearly 50,000 deaths in the UK each year, reveals a new study.

Sitting in Front of TV for Long Hours is Bad for Your Heart: Here's Why

Television Addiction: Too much sitting and TV watching can put you at a higher risk of developing heart disease, reveals a new study.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy it benefits all, be it able or disabled, young or old.

Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health

Sedentary lifestyle is one that has very little or no physical activity at all, whether at work or at home.

More News on:

Death Facts Bereavement Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health 

What's New on Medindia

Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health - National Nutrition Week

Home Remedies for Birth Control

Chikungunya Virus Causes Chronic Joint Pain: Here's How
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive